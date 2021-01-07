HUGE savings! Get over $1,000 off Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 3

With Black Friday and Cyber Monday in the rearview mirror, you’d think the huge deals were over, right? Wrong! If you’re in the market for a powerful laptop, this is the deal for you.

You can grab the amazing Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 3 laptop for just $1,505.84 at Lenovo.com. For that price, you’re getting a 10th gen Intel Core i7 CPU paired with a GeForce GTX 1650 Ti GPU for crushing even the most intense tasks with ease.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 3: was $2689, now $1505.84 @ Lenovo

This portable powerhouse sports a 15.6-inch, FHD display, 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10750H CPU clocked at 2.6GHz, an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti, 8GB DDR4 RAM and a 256GB PCIe SSD. The design may be unassuming, but it’s hiding a beast under the hood.View Deal

The ThinkPad design lineage has always been known for minimal, functional look and feel, and the X1 Extreme Gen 3 is no different. But look beneath the simple frame, and you’ll find some real power.

A 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10750H CPU and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650Ti crunch the most intense work like it's nothing. And 8GB of DDR4 RAM ensures you don’t miss a beat when multitasking (you can upgrade to more RAM and still get the same big discount with code THINKJAN), and you have at least 256GB PCIe SSD for quick loading.