Lenovo Legion Y545 drops to $969 in dads and grads sale

Lenovo's dads and grads sale offers excellent discounts on today's best gaming laptops. If you haven't decided on a gift for that someone special yet, a Legion Y Series rig is worth considering.

For a limited time, the Lenovo Legion Y545 is on sale for $969 via coupon, "CONGRATS2020" at Lenovo. It's the cheapest price we've ever seen for this gaming laptop.

If you want more graphics power, the same coupon drops the Legion Y540 down to $1,179 ($380 off).

These are two of the best laptop deals you can get right now.

Lenovo Legion Y545: was $1,279 now $969 @ Lenovo

Perfect for gamers who don't need an extreme machine, this Legion Y545 packs a 15.6-inch 1080p IPS display, 2.6-GHz Core i7-9750H CPU, 16GB of RAM, 1TB HDD + 256GB SSD, and a GTX 1650 GPU with 4GB of graphics memory. This laptop is $310 off at Lenovo via coupon, "CONGRATS2020".

Lenovo Legion Y540: was $1,559 now $1,179 @ Lenovo

Perfect for gamers who don't need an extreme machine, this Legion Y540 packs a 15.6-inch 1080p IPS display, 2.6-GHz Core i7-9750H CPU, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, and GTX 1660 Ti GPU with 6GB of graphics memory. Coupon, "CONGRATS2020" takes $380 off this gaming machine.

The Legion Y545 is one of the best laptops around.

In our Legion Y545 review, we were impressed by its elegant, understated design, comfortable keyboard, and excellent audio quality. It earned an overall rating of 4 out of 5 stars for its great gaming and overall performance.

What makes the Lenovo Legion Y545 stand out from competing laptops, its industrial design and aggressive venting on the rear and bottom. The laptop’s dark iron-gray aluminum lid and clean lines give off an entry-level Mercedes-Benz or BMW feel.

At 14.2 x 10.5 x 1~1.1 inches and 5.3 pounds, the Y545 weighs the same as the Dell G3 15 (2019) (5.3, pounds, 14.4 x 10 x 0.8 inches). It's a tad heavier and larger than the HP 15 Gaming Laptop 15 (4.9 pounds and 14.3 x 10.1 x 0.9 inches) and the Asus ROG Zephyrus G GA502 (14.4 x 9.9 x 0.8 inches and 4.5 pounds).

In one test, the Legion Y545’s 15.6-inch 1080p panel looked fantastic with vivid colors and beautiful explosions during The Fast and Furious trailer.

Dolby Atmos software combined Harman/Kardon-tuned speakers give the Legion Y545 its excellent sound quality. The notebook's volume easily filled a small room.

In our lab, the Legion Y545 beat the 20,511 mainstream gaming average, with a score of 23,868 on theGeekbench 4.3 overall performance test. It wiped the floor with the HP Pavilion Gaming laptops(21,326, Core i7-9750H), Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (14,106, AMD Ryzen 7 3750H processor) and the Dell G3 15 (16,650, Core i5-9300H).

Now on sale for under $1,000, the Legion Y545 delivers a surprising amount of power for the price. What's more, its Core i7 processor is more than capable for day-to-day tasks, light video-editing and content streaming.

Lenovo's coupon expires June 7.