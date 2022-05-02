Lenovo Legion 7 RTX 3080 QHD gaming laptop gets $350 discount

The Lenovo Legion 7 Gen 6 with RTX 3080 GPU is the world's first QHD gaming laptop. Premium performance comes at a high price, however, one retailer aims to ease the strain on your wallet.

Walmart currently offers the Lenovo Legion 7 with AMD Ryzen 9 CPU for $2,049. That's $350 off its former price of $2,400 and the biggest discount we've seen for this machine. Out of all the gaming laptop deals we've tracked this season, this is among the most epic.

By comparison, it undercuts Lenovo's direct current price for this configuration by $490.

Lenovo Legion 7 RTX 3080 GPU Gaming Laptop: was $2,399 now $2,049 @ Walmart

For a limited time, save $350 on the Lenovo Legion 7 RTX 3080 gaming laptop. This machine packs a 16 -inch (2560 x 1600) 165Hz display with 500 nits of brightness for smooth, immersive gameplay. Inside there's a 3.3-GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX 8-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, 1TB NVMe TLC SSD and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 GPU.

Lenovo's Legion 7 Gen 6 is one savage of a gaming machine. The laptop in this deal packs a 16 -inch (2560 x 1600) 165Hz display with 500 nits of brightness which ensures immersive, cinematic gameplay.

Powering the machine is a 3.3-GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX 8-core CPU coupled with 16GB of RAM, the perfect combo for multi-tasking and heavy programs. Nvidia's powerful GeForce RTX 3080 GPU handles the demanding graphics of today's top AAA titles. Meanwhile, a high capacity 1TB NVMe TLC SSD affords you ample and fast file storage and transfers.

In our Lenovo Legion 7 review, we loved its sleek design, bright vivid display and stellar performance and graphics. The laptop we tested had an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU with RTX 3070 GPU. We expect the laptop in this deal which has upgraded hardware to be on par. AMD's Ryzen 9 5900HX is more in line with Intel's 11th Gen Core i9 processor.

Design-wise, the Legion 7 sports an aerospace-grade aluminum chassis that can take a beating. At 5.5 pounds, and 14.17 x 10.27 x 0.93 inches, the Legion is fairly slim and compact for a 16-inch laptop. It's on par with the MSI GS76 Stealth (5.4 pounds, 15.6 x 10.2 x 0.8 inches), and Acer Predator Helios 300 (2021) (5.5 pounds, 14.3 x 10 x 0.9 inches).

Now $350 off, the Lenovo Legion 7 is a solid buy if you're looking for a beastly rig for serious gaming.