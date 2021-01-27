Act fast! Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7 slashed by $210 in epic deal

The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7 is a standout notebook that packs plenty of performance into a slim piece of hardware for keeping productive on-the-go while giving you an ultraportable with a gorgeous touchscreen and Dolby Atmos speakers for plenty of entertainment when you’ve clocked off.

And now, with $210 off the list price, this is a seriously tempting package. Right now at Lenovo, with the coupon code IDEADEAL3, you can pick up an IdeaPad Slim 7 for just $729.99. But be quick, as this deal ends on January 31.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7: was $939.99 now $729.99 with coupon IDEADEAL3

The IdeaPad Slim 7 rocks a 10th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB PCIe SSD — plus a generous 14-hour battery life to keep you going all day long. With $210 off the list price, this is a steal!View Deal

While we haven’t reviewed the Intel version, we did get a taste of the AMD version and absolutely love the premium construction and performance, which can only say good things about the fully-loaded specs of this model.

Inside the seriously svelte chassis (12.62 x 8.18 x 0.58 inches), you’ll find a 10th Gen Intel Core i5-1035G4 CPU with integrated Iris Plus graphics, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB PCIe SSD — making this a more-than-capable machine at crushing the day-to-day and handling even the more processor-intensive tasks.

The window to this laptop is a beautiful 1080p IPS touchscreen display with 300 nits of brightness, which, when paired with the dual Dolby Atmos speakers, becomes an immersive binging experience.

So, if you’re on the lookout for a laptop that is good for work and play, which comes in at a seriously good price, this is the one to get. But it’s not the only option available… Check out our best cheap laptop deals hub for more recommendations.