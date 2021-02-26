Huge Lenovo laptop sale: Save up to 74% on Yoga 9i, IdeaPad Slim 7, Legion 7i and more

Lenovo's Weekend Sale slashes up to 74% off select laptops like the Yoga 9i, IdeaPad Slim 7, Legion 7i series and more. If you're long overdue for a PC upgrade, you won't want to miss this fantastic savings event.

As part of the sale, you can get the excellent Lenovo Yoga 9i 14 for just $899.99 via coupon, "SALEYOGA21". This 2-in-1 laptop normally retails for $1,300, so that's $400 in savings. This is the lowest price we've ever seen for this 11th Gen Intel-powered machine.

Lenovo laptop deals

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7: was $940 now $708 @ Lenovo

At $232 off via coupon, "WEEKENDSALE", this IdeaPad Slim 7 is a steal. It packs a 1.1-GHz Core i5-1035G4 quad-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. Additionally, its generous 14-hour battery life keeps you going all day long. View Deal

Lenovo's Yoga 9i is one of the best 2-in-1 laptops to buy. It has a rotating soundbar with Dolby Atmos speakers and can be used in laptop, tent, or tablet mode. It packs a 14-inch, 1080p touchscreen, 11th Gen Intel 2.4-GHz Core i5-1135G7 quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe GPU, and 256GB SSD.

In our Lenovo Yoga 9i review, we tested the $1,400 Core i7 model and gave it an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars and our coveted Editor's Choice award. It won us over with its colorful 14-inch display, fast performance, and long battery life. At $400 off, the 11th Gen Intel Core i5 model Yoga 9i is an incredible value.

Use coupon "WEEKENDSALE" to snag the Yoga 9i with Intel's 11th Gen Core i7 CPU for $1,259.99 ($140 off) if you can afford to splurge.

If you'd prefer a traditional laptop, Lenovo is taking up to $293 off various configurations of the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7 starting from $708. The base model packs a 1.1-GHz Core i5-1035G4 quad-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD. Use coupon, "WEEKENDSALE" to take $232 off its $940 list price.

Lenovo's Weekend Sale isn't all about laptops. The PC maker is also slashing up to 49% off select monitors. Save on ThinkVision productivity displays and Lenovo gaming monitors with prices start from $117.

Lenovo's Weekend Sale ends February 28.

More Lenovo deals this weekend

Lenovo Slim Legion 7i 15" Gaming Laptop: was $1,800 now $1,386 @ Lenovo

Save $414 on the lightweight Lenovo Legion Slim 7i via coupon, "WEEKENDSALE". This machine packs a 15.6-inch 1080p display at 144Hz, 2.3-GHz Intel Core i7-10875H 8-core CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 GPU with 8GB of graphics memory and speedy 1TB SSD.View Deal