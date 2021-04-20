iPad Pro 2021 revealed at Apple 'Spring Loaded' event — Apple M1 comes to iPad

The iPad Pro 2021 has been revealed at Apple's 'Spring Loaded' event today running the same Apple M1 chip that is now found across Apple's laptop and desktop lineup.

That huge performance boost is hardly the only update for the tablets though, here's a look at everything we know so far about both the 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2021 models.

Both tablets will be available to purchase starting April 30. Prices will start at $799 for the 11-inch iPad Pro and at $1,099 for the larger 12.9-inch model.

Apple hasn't yet announced the pricing for the 5G models, but it should likely follow the same $150 premium that we've seen for the cellular-enabled iPads in the past.

Developing...