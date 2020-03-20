iPad Pro 2020 is a measly 1% faster than last year's model (report)

The iPad Pro 2020 sports Apple's latest A12Z Bionic chipset, which we excepted to be another leap in performance ahead of the A12X Bionic chip. But according to early benchmarks, it's actually not much faster.

Spotted by MySmartPrice, the benchmarking website AnTuTu listed scores for the iPad Pro 2020 that reveal a measly 1% performance boost over the previous iPad Pro 11 (2018) and iPad Pro 12.9 (2018).

iPad Pro 2020 performance benchmarks

On the AnTuTu overall performance benchmark, the iPad Pro 2020 scored 712,218, which is just slightly better than the iPad Pro 2019's score of 705,585.

However, according to the benchmarks, the iPad Pro 2020 has slower RAM. When testing the RAM performance, the iPad Pro 2020 hit 74,998, falling short of the iPad Pro 2019's 95,118.

The GPU performance of the new model seems to exceed that of the previous iPad Pro. On the GPU performance benchmark, the iPad Pro 2020 nailed 373,781, while the 2019 model fell behind, at 345,016.

Apple said that its new A12Z Bionic chipset "gives iPad Pro the highest performance ever in an iPad," and while that's technically true, the 1% increase is a little disappointing.

However, don't take these benchmark numbers to heart. We'll review the iPad Pro 2020 in full ourselves with our own benchmarks to either back up or debunk these claims, so stay tuned.