iPad Air 5 with 256GB of storage hits new price low — now $70 off

Apple's iPad Air 5 is a worthy iPad Air 4 successor with faster performance, more storage, and longer battery life. If you were hoping for a price break on the latest iPad Air, here's a deal you'll like.

Right now, you can get the iPad Air 5 with 256GB of storage for $679 (opens in new tab) at Amazon. That's $70 off its normal price of $749 and the biggest discounts it's seen yet. This not only marks the iPad Air 5's lowest price ever, it's also one of the best iPad deals of the season.

Save $70 on the 256GB model 5th generation iPad Air at Amazon. This 2022 iPad Air 5 release packs a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone. Rounding out its specs are Apple's M1 chip, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage and stereo speakers. For image capturing and video calls it has a 12MP wide angle primary camera on the back and a 12MP FaceTime Camera. Touch ID and Apple Pay offer secure login payment.

Powered by the same Apple M1 chip found in the iPad Pro, the 5th generation iPad Air is significantly faster than its predecessor. The tablet in this deal has a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, Apple M1 chip, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. Rounding out its specs are built-in stereo speakers, a 12MP rear camera and 12MP FaceTime camera.

The 5th generation iPad Air works with optional Apple accessories like Apple Pencil for note-taking and drawing. Pair it with Apple's Magic Keyboard for that familiar laptop feel (both sold separately).

Although we didn't test this model, in our iPad Air 4 review, we loved its sleek, thin-bezel design and loud, clear speakers. We also liked the tablet's solid battery life, lasting 10 hours and 29 minutes in our Laptop Mag battery test. We expect the new iPad Air to surpass its predecessor and be more on par with the M1 iPad Pro.

Apple's M1 8-core chip alongside 8-core graphics results in snappy performance and smooth gameplay. Like its siblings, the new iPad Air 5 features Touch ID and Apple Pay for fast and secure payments.

With a weight of 1 pound and 9.7 x 7 x 0.24 inches dimensions-wise, the iPad Air 5 is on par with the iPad Air 4 (9.7 x 7 x 0.24 inches and 1 pounds). It's slightly lighter than the Microsoft Surface Go 2 (9.7 x 6.9 x 0.3 inches, 1.2 pounds) and about the same size as the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 (10 x 6.5 x 0.25 inches and 1.1 pounds).

Now $70 off, the iPad Air 5 is a solid choice if you want to pick up Apple's fastest, feather-light tablet.