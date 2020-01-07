Hurry! Lenovo sale takes up to 50% off select ThinkPads

Lenovo's premium machines can cost you a pretty penny. That's why we're excited that the new year is kicking off with a plethora of excellent laptop deals. Lenovo, for instance, is currently taking up to 50% off its ThinkPad family of laptops.

As part of the sale, you can get the ThinkPad X1 Carbon 7th-Gen for $1,577.40 via coupon "THINKSALE". Traditionally, this configuration is priced at $2,629, so that's a whopping $1,051 in savings.

ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 7: was $2,629 now $1,577 @ Lenovo

The 7th Gen ThinkPad X1 Carbon packs a 14-inch 1080p IPS LCD, 1.8GHz Core i7-8565U CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. Use coupon "THINKSALE" to drop its price to $1,577.40.View Deal

This tricked out machine packs some killer specs including a 1.8GHz Core i7-8565U CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. If you need more storage space, the 1TB ThinkPad X1 Carbon with 10th gen Intel CPU for $2,099.40 ($1,399 off) is worth the splurge.

In our ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 7 review, its attractive, lightweight design, best-in-class keyboard, and long lasting battery impressed us. Though it lacks a microSD slot, its generous array of ports make up for it. It has an HDMI, 2 x Thunderbolt 3, 2 x USB 3.1 Type-A inputs, an Ethernet dock connector, and a headphone/mic combo jack.

Though we didn't get our hands on the 10th gen ThinkPad yet, our 8th Gen-powered review model lasted for 9 hours and 30 minutes on our Laptop Mag Battery test.

The ThinkPad X1 Carbon is an outstanding laptop that is suitable for both business and casual everyday users. Its fingerprint reader and Kensington Lock offer the security and privacy peace of mind that enterprise pros need, plus it's super-portable, rugged, and reliable.

If you're on a smaller budget, Lenovo also offers the Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD config ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 7 for $1,181.95 via coupon, "THINKXDT" ($967 off).

This deal ends Jan. 12.