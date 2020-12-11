Hulu Watch Party now available to all subscribers: Here's how it works

A collective holiday cheer can now bellow out as Hulu's Watch Party feature is now available to all subscribers. When first released last May, the feature was only available to Ad-Free users but now ad-supported users can enjoy sharing and watching certain content with up to 8 friends or family members as well as chat about what they're watching.

However, you can only use Watch Party on Hulu.com, on laptops, desktops, and tablets. The feature is still unavailable on smartphones or smart TVs. Being that many watch content on their phones, it stands to reason Hulu will address this and smart TV users in a future update.

In a statement released by Hulu, the company expressed excitement at the idea of bringing families together during the Covid-19 pandemic in a safe way via the Watch Party feature. Families and friends like to gather around and watch holiday movies or sporting events and Hulu feels Watch Party gives them a safe, socially distanced option, to bring them all together.

Hulu's states," Viewers can now safely connect with their friends and family from the comfort of their homes to watch thousands of titles from Hulu’s on-demand streaming library. From the new Hulu Original film The Happiest Season to holiday episodes of beloved shows like The Golden Girls, This is Us, and Family Guy, Hulu is home for the holidays this season. Viewers can also tune into favorites like Pen15 and The Bachelorette, which have been popular titles for Watch Party during our testing period."

So that's awesome and a great way to unite with family and friends but keep a safe distance. Even better, it may lower the chance for arguments over what to watch. To use Hulu's Watch Party, just click on the Watch party Icon while using Hulu and invite up to 8 friends or family members. Just make sure that all your invitees are over the age of 18.

Happy Holidays and enjoy everyone. I'm going to go watch a holiday movie with my daughter using Hulu Watch party and then debate in chat about why the Grinch wasn't the bad guy all along. Those Who's are to blame for all the racket they make.