How to turn off those annoying stand reminders on Apple Watch

If you’re tired of being told to stand up by your Apple Watch, this is the guide for you. Here’s how to disable those reminders.

Apple’s take on the smartwatch is the best in its category, thanks to a seamless integration with iPhone, a feature-rich and easy-to-use OS, and a sophisticated suite of sensors that give you greater levels of health tracking than you could possibly get with the competition.

That’s all fine and dandy until you reach one of the more annoying implementations: the dreaded hourly stand reminder. I know the research that shows being stationary for a long period of time (like working) is bad for your health, and that the recommendation is to stand for three minutes every hour, but come on!

Just like we humans don’t need a watch to count the 20 seconds of washing your hands, I don’t need my watch buzzing me and distracting me from my work to tell me to stand up. Fortunately there are two ways to turn these nagging stand notifications off.

How to turn off stand reminders directly on Apple Watch

This is probably the quickest and simplest way to turn off your stand reminders. No need to pull out your iPhone — this is all done directly on the watch.

(Image credit: Future)

Head to your settings

Scroll down and select Activity

Switch off the “Stand Reminders”

How to turn off Apple Watch stand reminders on your iPhone

Method two requires your iPhone. If you're busy creating a watch face or tweaking some settings, or if you're reading this on your phone right now, this will be the quickest way!

(Image credit: Future)