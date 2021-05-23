How to shop Amazon Prime Day 2021: Tips and tricks to get the best deals

Amazon Prime Day 2021 is expected to arrive within the coming months and it's not too early to prepare. Amazon’s annual 48-hour sale offers a smorgasbord of deals on products in every category.

Outside of the holidays, Prime Day is one of the best times of the year to get the best discounts. In some instances, Prime Day deals undercut prices we often seen during Black Friday.

With so many tempting Prime Day deals to choose from, it can get overwhelming for even the savviest bargain shoppers. The last thing you want is to develop a case of shopping paralysis when it’s crunch time. Especially when some Prime Day deals are available for a limited time.

That’s where we come in. We’ve been covering Amazon’s big sale for years and we’re here to help you win Prime Day. Here’s our playbook with tips on how to shop Prime Day and get the best deals.

Amazon Prime Day 2021: Date, deals to look out for

What is Amazon Prime? Membership costs and benefits explained

Shop Prime Day deals at Amazon

When Prime Day starts, check out our Prime Day deals hub for the best Prime Day deals. Amazon will also have a dedicated Prime Day hub you can visit at Amazon.com/PrimeDay. Although the site is open for non-Prime members to browse, Prime Day deals are exclusive to Amazon Prime members.

If you already have an Amazon Prime account, you'll also get early access to select Prime Day deals. Last year, Prime members got to snag deep discounts on Amazon hardware and Nintendo Switch games before Prime Day started.

If you're not a Prime member, be sure to sign up for an Amazon free 30-day trial here to shop Prime Day deals. We recommend you wait until Amazon officially announces Prime Day 2021's date before you start your free trial. That way, you can shop deals during Prime Day using your trial membership.

You can cancel your free trial anytime. So even if you don’t want to commit to Amazon Prime right away, you have the option of ending your subscription before you’re billed. Should you decide to continue your Prime membership, you'll be charged $119 for a one-year membership or $12.99 monthly.

Shop Prime Day deals on the Amazon app

If you prefer mobile shopping, as an alternative, you can shop Prime Day deals via the Amazon Shopping app. It lets you receive notifications about new deals, compare prices, and use Alexa voice to find deals hands-free.

Amazon's Shopping app also gives you easy access to Prime Day Lightning Deals. Due to the time-sensitive nature of these ultra-fast limited time deals, it's a good idea to watch them before they start. To receive mobile alerts when a Lightning Deal is about to begin, download and install the Amazon Shopping app to your smartphone or tablet and turn on notifications.

Amazon's Shopping app has an easy-to-use interface that lets you access your Amazon Prime account anywhere. Browse products, view account information, order status, and real-time order tracking. The Amazon Shopping app is available as a free download for Apple and Android devices.

Shop Prime Day deals with Alexa

If you already own an Amazon tablet like the Fire HD 8, or any other Alexa-enabled device, here's another pro tip. Shop for Prime Day deals with Alexa and you'll never have to lift a finger.

Simply summon Alexa to help you find Prime Day deals and shop hands-free. For example, say “Alexa, what are my Prime Day deals?". Last year, Amazon kicked off its early access Prime Day deals via Alexa devices.

Create an Amazon Wish List

When you’re shopping during Prime Day, it’s always a good idea to make a list of what you want to buy. Just like you make a shopping list when grocery shopping, you can make an Amazon Wish List for Prime Day.

This will help you keep track of what you want and prevent you from buying items that you don’t need. Creating a Prime Day Wish List is easy. From any Amazon page, navigate to "Account & Lists" and select "Create a List". Name your list "Prime Day 2021" and select the "Create List" button. Search for any product you like and select "Add to list".

The official date of Prime Day 2021 has not been announced yet. However, it could occur as early as June. Keep an eye on our Amazon Prime Day 2021 hub for the latest updates on this year's Prime Day shopping event.