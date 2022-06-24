How to prep for Amazon Prime Day 2022: Shopping tips and tricks

Amazon's annual Prime Day sales event runs from July 12-13 with deals on products in every category. If you plan to shop during Amazon's 48-hour smorgasbord, it's not too early to start preparing.

If you want a price break on a big ticket item and back-to-school essentials especially, listen up. Prime Day is like Black Friday in July — one of the best times of the year to get the best discounts. In fact, in some instances, Prime Day deals undercut or match prices we typically see on Black Friday.

The abundance of tempting Prime Day deals from Amazon and its competitors can become overwhelming. That’s where we come in. We've been covering Amazon’s big sale for years and we’re here to help you shop consciously and wisely. Here’s our Prime Day playbook with tips on how to prepare for Prime Day 2022 and get the best deals.

Amazon Prime Day deals Hub

When Prime Day starts on July 12 at 3 a.m. ET, browse our Prime Day 2022 deals hub for our hand-selected picks. We'll be compiling the best Prime Deals from not only Amazon but also other major retailers who want to rain on Amazon's parade.

Additionally, Amazon has a dedicated Prime Day hub you can visit at Amazon.com/PrimeDay (opens in new tab). Although the site is open for everyone, the very best Amazon Prime Day deals are exclusive to Prime members. If you already have an Amazon Prime account, you can Prime Day early access deals right now. Not a Prime member? Fret not. You can join Amazon Prime here (opens in new tab) for $14.99 a month or $139 a year. If you don't want to commit, you can shop Prime Day deals using your free 30-trial membership.

You can cancel your free trial anytime. So even if you don’t want to commit to Amazon Prime right away, you have the option of ending your subscription before you’re billed. Should you decide to continue your Prime membership, you'll be charged $139 for a one-year membership or $14.99 monthly.

Amazon Shopping app

If you prefer mobile shopping, as an alternative, you can shop Prime Day deals via the Amazon Shopping app. It lets you receive notifications about new deals, compare prices, and use Alexa voice to find deals hands-free.

Amazon's Shopping app also gives you easy access to Prime Day Lightning Deals. Due to the time-sensitive nature of these ultra-fast limited time deals, it's a good idea to watch them before they start. To receive mobile alerts when a Lightning Deal is about to begin, download and install the Amazon Shopping app to your smartphone or tablet and turn on notifications.

Amazon's Shopping app has an easy-to-use interface that lets you access your Amazon Prime account anywhere. Browse products, view account information, order status, and real-time order tracking. The Amazon Shopping app is available as a free download for Apple (opens in new tab) and Android (opens in new tab) devices.

Shop with Alexa

If you already own an Amazon tablet like the Fire HD 8, or any other Alexa-enabled device, here's another pro tip. Shop for Prime Day deals with Alexa and you'll never have to lift a finger.

Simply summon Alexa to help you find Prime Day deals and shop hands-free. For example, say “Alexa, what are my Prime Day deals?". Last year, Amazon kicked off its early access Prime Day deals via Alexa devices.

Amazon Wish List

When you’re shopping during Prime Day — or on any other day for that matter, it’s a good idea to make a list of what you want to buy. Just like you make a shopping list when for grocery shopping, you can make an Amazon Wish List (opens in new tab) for Prime Day shopping.

This will help you keep track of what you want and prevent you from buying items that you don’t need. Creating a Prime Day Wish List is easy. From any Amazon page, navigate to "Account & Lists" and select "Create a List". Name your list "Prime Day 2022" and select the "Create List" button. Search for any product you like and select "Add to list".