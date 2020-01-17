Hideo Kojima made a tablet, and I want it

Hideo Kojima, world-renown for his game directing chops in series like Metal Gear Solid and his latest game Death Stranding, made a tablet and just posted about it on Twitter.

I just wanted to make this, Kojima Productions writing tablet. This is a sample, I let Yoji to draw for testing. pic.twitter.com/kS5kPvN3bnJanuary 16, 2020

Kojima dubbed it the Kojima Productions writing tablet. It features a small LCD screen on what appears to be a matte-black plastic body. And it sports a little slot at the top for the stylus. The face has a Kojima Productions logo at the bottom, while the back has the company's mascot, Ludens. Above the logo reads "From Sapiens to Ludens."

The tablet appears to be functional in the photos, as Kojima Productions' lead character designer, Yoji Shinkawa, drew a mock-up of Sam Bridges from Death Stranding.

Yoji drew Sam, too good to erase... pic.twitter.com/l2NAwpGLN7January 16, 2020

There's also a little button below the screen of the tablet, which either erases the drawing or takes you back to the home screen. There's no way to tell how the interface works, but we hope Kojima shares more about his little project in the near future.

I don't draw (at all) so stick figures are more my speed, but as a tech enthusiast, I want to get my hands on this machine to see what it can really do. And, apparently, I'm not the only one. The top comment on Kojima's first tweet is the famous "Shut up and take my money" meme.

However, it's likely that this tablet is more of an in-house use kind of product. Let's hope Kojima decides to productize it so I can review it (heh).