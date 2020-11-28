Google Pixel 5 slashed down to $649 in Black Friday smartphone deal

This Black Friday has brought us plenty of good deals on smartphones, and we would be remiss to not bring your attention to the most trendy phones on sale right now.

The Google Pixel 5 definitely ranks highly in that list. With a 90Hz AMOLED screen, a long battery life, and a 12MP camera, this phone is incredibly flexible at a budget price. Oh, and did we mention it's also a 5G phone?

Right now, you can find the Google Pixel 5 for $649 on Amazon. That's a solid $50 off the original price. What a deal!

Google Pixel 5 5G: was $699 now $649 @ Amazon

The Google Pixel 5 is an incredibly versatile smartphone with a 9+ hour battery life, a gorgeous 90Hz AMOLED screen, a 12MP camera and 5G capabilities, this phone has everything you could need. On top of it all, it's packaged in a beautiful ergonomic design. What more could you ask for?

Google has earned a reputation for its stellar Pixel phones, and the most recent iteration doesn't disappoint. The Google Pixel 5 5G may have cut back on performance to make it more affordable but the inclusion of all other fan-favorite features make it all worth it.

In our review of the Pixel 5, we rave about the gorgeous display that has a 90Hz refresh rate, and the battery life that lasted 9 hours and 29 minutes in our tests. The fact that it runs on Android 11 and is guaranteed smooth software updates for years to come brings peace of mind that you won't have to buy a new phone in another year or two, just to keep up.

This is a phone for people who want the quality of a high-end smartphone but aren't willing to spend over $1,000 just to get one. With its black Friday sale bringing the price down to $649, there's never been a better time to update to the newest Google Pixel device.

