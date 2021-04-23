Get £319 off the new Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 with 11th Gen Intel CPU — massive laptop deal

You will find the Dell XPS 13 regularly on sale, but it’s never the latest version. Usually, previous generations are deeply discounted to make some warehouse space. So, consider us surprised when we saw this belter of a special offer on the latest and greatest.

Right now, you can get £319 off the latest Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 with 11th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU — taking the price down to just £1,199!

Dell XPS 13 deal

Dell XPS 13 2-in-1: was £1,518.99 now £1,199 @ Dell

The latest generation of Dell XPS 13 convertibles pack some seriously impressive power, thanks to the jump to an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU with Iris Xe graphics. Along with the processor, this laptop offers 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and a 256GB NVMe SSD. Plus, it has the same gorgeously vivid 16:10 1080p touch display you know and love. View Deal

Take a look at our Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 review and you will see why we recommend this deal so highly. From the premium, ultrathin design and super-long battery life, to its vivid display and serious tune-up of its internals, this is a fantastic convertible for work and play.

In terms of design, the XPS 13 is CNC cut from two blocks of aluminium and bonded with Corning Gorilla Glass 6 for extra durability. The materials used, along with the small details added such as its diamond-cut edges, make for a design that looks and feels unashamedly premium. You know you’ve got something special in your hands when holding it.

The next big thing you'll notice is the XPS 13's beautiful display up top. Expect FHD+ resolution and a peak brightness of 471 nits (according to our testing), which pairs with the loud and surprisingly bassy stereo speakers on the sides.

Finally, the stuff you can’t see. Things are kept moving at a speedy pace with the beasty Intel Core i7-1165G7 processor with integrated Iris Xe graphics. Multitasking is handled by 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and all your files load quickly on the 256GB PCIe NVMe SSD.

Plus, with two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a Micro SD card slot, and headset jack, it has all the I/O you need to get stuff done. Seriously, it’s the complete package.