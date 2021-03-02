Gaming laptop deal drops Dell G5 15 with RTX 2060 GPU to $999

If you're on the hunt for a gaming laptop under $1,000, this Dell G5 15 deal is for you. Dell is having a sitewide savings event that takes hundreds off this excellent gaming rig.

For a limited time, you can get the Dell G5 15 with RTX 2060 GPU for $999.99 from Dell's direct site. This gaming laptop usually retails for $1,450, so that's $440 off its normal price and among this week's best gaming laptop deals.

Dell is currently taking $440 off the Dell G5 15 gaming laptop. It packs a 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, 2.6-GHz Core i7-10750H 6-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, RTX 2060 GPU with 6GB of dedicated memory, and 512GB SSD. This deal ends March 3.

The Dell G5 with RTX 2060 graphics is one of the most powerful 15-inch gaming rigs you can get. This particular model packs a 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, 2.6-GHz Core i7-10750H 6-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, RTX 2060 GPU with 6GB of dedicated memory, and a 512GB SSD.

While we didn't get to test this model, in our Dell G5 15 SE review, we loved its blistering CPU performance, strong graphics and great battery life. We expect the laptop in this deal to be on par when it comes to handling demanding PC games and heavy multitasking.

Weighing in at 5.2 pounds, and measuring 14.4 x 10 x 0.9-inches, the Dell G5 15's size is on par with competing gaming laptops. It's a tad heavier than the MSI Alpha 15 (5 pounds, 14 x 9.7 x 1 inches) and a tad lighter than the Dell G5 15 SE (5.5 pounds, 14.4 x 10 x 0.9 inches), and Lenovo Legion 5i (5.4 pounds and 14.3 x 10.2 x 0.9 inches).

At $440 off, the Dell G5 15 is an incredible value.