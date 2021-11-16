Galaxy Book Pro crashes to $749 in Samsung early access Black Friday sale

Samsung Black Friday deals continue to offer early discounts on Samsung gear ahead of Black Friday 2021. It's not too early to save on our favorite Samsung laptops, tablets and more.

As part of the sale, you can get the excellent Galaxy Book Pro for $749. That's $250 off its $999 street price the Galaxy Book Pro's lowest price of the year. Even better, Samsung will give up to $200 in credit when you trade in an eligible device.

In terms of early Black Friday laptop deals, this is one of the best we've seen yet.

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro: was $999 now $749 @ Samsung

This early Black Friday deal takes $250 off the 13.3-inch Galaxy Book Pro — its biggest discount yet! The thin and lightweight Galaxy Book Pro is a solid MacBook and Dell XPS alternative. The laptop in this deal packs a 13.6-inch 1080p AMOLED display, 2.4-GHz Intel Core i5-1135G7 quad-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Intel Iris Xe Graphics and a 256GB SSD. With a rated battery life of 16 hours, the Galaxy Book Pro is solid choice if you're looking for a powerful and reliable PC.

Samsung's Galaxy Book Pro is one of the best laptops for power users and business pros. The laptop in this deal has a 13.6-inch AMOLED display, 2.4-GHz Intel Core i5-1135G7 quad-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Intel Iris Xe Graphics and a 256GB SSD.

Although we didn't test this exact model, we reviewed the S Pen equipped Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360. We gave it an overall rating of 4 out of 5 stars and our Editor's Choice award.

Our review unit had a Core i7-1165G7 CPU and 16GB of RAM. In one test, we launched 25 Google Chrome tabs simultaneously while streaming videos and touching up photos. The Galaxy Pro 360 never wavered. We expect the performance of the laptop in this deal to be on par.

Weighing in at 2.3 pounds and 14 x 9 x 0.5 inches in dimensions, the Galaxy Book Pro is more portable than most 15-inch laptops. It's slimmer and lighter than the Dell XPS 15 (4.5 pounds, 13.6 x 9.1 x 0.7-inches) and Asus ZenBook 15 (3.7 pounds, 13.9 x 8.7 x 0.7 inches).

Connectivity-wise, the Galaxy Book Pro supplies you with a Thunderbolt 4 port, USB Type-C port and USB 3.2 port. There's also a microSD card slot and headphone jack built-in.

In a nutshell, the Galaxy Book Pro is portable, powerful and boasts a gorgeous AMOLED display. It's a solid choice if you're looking for a reliable, everyday laptop.

Black Friday 2021 falls on November 26 and we expect to see tons of excellent deals on today’s most coveted tech. Be sure to bookmark our Black Friday 2021 deals hub for the best holiday discounts.

Samsung Galaxy Watch (44mm): was $279 now $199 @ Samsung

Save $50 on the Galaxy Watch 4 in this early access Samsung Black Friday deal. The Galaxy Watch 4 ports a sleek and lightweight customizable design to complement your style. What's more, it's packed with wellness functions like advanced sleep tracking, auto workout-tracking, advanced run coaching and real-time ECG monitoring.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G: was $1,199 now $1,099 + free Chromebook 4 @ Samsung

Save $100 on an unlocked 128GB Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and get a free Samsung Chromebook 4. It has a 6.9-inch 3088 x 1440-pixel Super AMOLED 2X Infinity-O display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It uses a versatile triple camera array like the Note 20, but swaps in a massive 108MP wide-angle lens and laser autofocus while dropping the telephoto to 12MP. This is one of the best Black Friday phone deals we've seen so far.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G Unlocked: was $1,049 now up to $600 off w/ trade-in @ Samsung

Samsung Black Friday sale takes offers up to $600 off the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 with trade-in. It features a 6.7 inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X (2640 x 1080) main screen at 120Hz and a 1.9 inch Super AMOLED (260 x 512) cover screen. It houses Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 octa-core CPU coupled, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G Unlocked: up to $900 off w/ trade-in @ Samsung

Get up to $900 in instant trade-in credits when you buy the Editor's Choice, Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G Unlocked from Samsung. We rate it 4 out of 5 stars for its unique, useful design, vivid display, stellar camera array, and IPX8 water resistance. Specs-wise, it packs a 6.2-inch (2,268 x 832) 120Hz Adaptive Super AMOLED cover display and 7.6-inch (2,208 x 1,768) 120Hz Adaptive Super AMOLED internal screen. Powering the device is Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 processor CPU coupled with 12GB of RAM. For your storage needs, there's 256GB of storage onboard.



Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus: was $849 now $699 @ Samsung

For a limited time, save $150 on the excellent Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus. With the best display on any tablet (yes, even better than the iPad Pro), the 12.4-inch Galaxy Tab S7 Plus is the ultimate slate for consuming content. It also has a fantastic S Pen and a comfortable Book Cover keyboard (optional).

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7: was $649 now $499 @ Samsung

Save $150 on the excellent Galaxy Tab S7 Wi-Fi tablet. The Galaxy Tab S7 has a gorgeous 11-inch, 2560 x 1600-pixel IPS display, a snappy Snapdragon 865+ processor and it comes with an S Pen.