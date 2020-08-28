Galaxy Book Flex w/ wireless earbuds freebie now $699

Samsung's Galaxy Book Flex Alpha is an affordable 2-in-1 laptop for college for students. So if you're still in need of a laptop for the new semester, this is a deal to consider.

For a limited time, you can get the Galaxy Book Flex Alpha for $699 at Samsung. Usually, this laptop retails for $849, so that's $150 off and the second-lowest price we've seen for this Galaxy Book. Even better, enroll in Samsung's Education Discount Program and get a free pair of Galaxy Buds Plus wireless earbuds (a $149 value).

This is one of the best laptop deals you can get right now.

Galaxy Book Flex Alpha: was $849 now $699 @ Samsung

This Galaxy Book Flex on sale packs a 13.3-inch (1920 x 1080) QLED display, a Core i5-10210U CPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Samsung is now taking $150 off this laptop and tossing in free Galaxy Buds Plus when enroll in the Samsung Education Discount Program. View Deal

Samsung's Galaxy Book Flex Alpha convertible laptop gives you a lot of display for not a lot of money. The model in this deal features a 13.3-inch (1920 x 1080) QLED display, a Core i5-10210U CPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

Although we didn't test this 13-inch model, in our 15-inch Galaxy Book Flex review, we were impressed by its super-bright QLED screen. We haven't spent time with the Galaxy Book Flex Alpha yet, but the laptop is similar in many ways to the Galaxy Book Flex.

Like its premium class sibling, it features a flexible aluminum chassis that folds into a tablet or into tent mode for viewing content. Design-wise, its diamond-cut edges exude elegance whereas a keyboard fingerprint sensor allows for secure access and peace of mind.

At 0.6 inches thick and weighing in at 2.6 pounds, the Galaxy Book Flex Alpha stashes slips easily into any laptop bag. It's a tad lighter than contenders like the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 (2.9 pounds and 11.7 x 8.2 x 0.3~0.5 inches) and HP Spectre x360 (2.8 pounds, 12.2 x 8.6 x 0.6 inches).

Despite its compact form factor, the Galaxy Book Flex Alpha gives you a nice array of ports. You get two USB 3.0 ports, a USB Type-C input, an HDMI port, a microSD slot and a headphone/mic combo jack.