Final Fantasy 16 could make an appearance at the PS5 showcase

Yet another rumor suggests Final Fantasy 16 will be presented at the upcoming PS5 showcase.

Square Enix game producer Shinji Hashimoto posted a reaction to the news of the PS5 showcase on Twitter then quickly deleted it, leading people to believe that Final Fantasy 16 might get announced.

Is Final Fantasy 16 going to be at the PS5 showcase?

Press X to doubt. This rumor is based on a Reddit discovery by a user who screen-captured Hashimoto's tweet, which in English translates to "Oh!". That's all the rumor is working with.

Then again, one could argue that Hashimoto has been producing Final Fantasy and Kingdom Hearts games of late, and why would he delete the tweet unless he didn't want people to know what he was insinuating.

This rumor follows the discovery of a Final Fantasy 16 Twitter account, but it's unclear if that account is legitimate or not.

We all know you want Final Fantasy 16, but you can't will it into existence, or maybe you can and it'll actually be at the showcase. I guess we'll see who's right on September 16 at 1pm PDT / 4pm EST / 10pm CEST.