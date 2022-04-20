NFL Pro Era is a new VR game for football fans — lead your team to the Super Bowl in the metaverse

By published

Meta Quest Gaming Showcase unveils new VR game for football lovers

NFL Pro Era
NFL Pro Era (Image credit: Meta)

NFL Pro Era, unveiled at the 2022 Meta Quest Gaming Showcase, is the virtual reality (VR) game that football enthusiasts have been waiting for. It's the first officially licensed NFL game to hit the VR space.

Football enthusiasts will get to step into the shoes of professional athletes and experience the thrill of the field, including tackling, passing, and strategizing. NFL Pro Era leverages NFL game data to recreate an authentic, on-the-field NFL experience that mimics the real world.

NFL Pro Era unveiled at Meta Quest Gaming Showcase 2022

The NFL has never been shy about diving into avante-garde, au courant technologies to engage its most ardent fans. Last September, the national sports league announced its partnership with Dapper Labs to create NFT-based video highlights for NFL enthusiasts.

Now, the NFL is plunging into the world of VR gaming, allowing its fans to immerse themselves into the world of professional football. NFL Pro Era, developed by StatusPRO, Inc., lets gamers enjoy the thrill of scoring touchdowns, tackling opponents, and strategizing winning plays.

With NFL Pro Era, you can lead your team to a Super Bowl and enhance your quarterback skills by participating in drills. You can even play catch with friends in your favorite NFL stadium.  

NFL Pro Era is coming to Meta Quest and Playstation VR. 

Kimberly Gedeon
Kimberly Gedeon

Kimberly Gedeon, holding a Master's degree in International Journalism, launched her career as a journalist for MadameNoire's business beat in 2013. She loved translating stuffy stories about the economy, personal finance and investing into digestible, easy-to-understand, entertaining stories for young women of color. During her time on the business beat, she discovered her passion for tech as she dove into articles about tech entrepreneurship, the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) and the latest tablets. After eight years of freelancing, dabbling in a myriad of beats, she's finally found a home at Laptop Mag that accepts her as the crypto-addicted, virtual reality-loving, investing-focused, tech-fascinated nerd she is. Woot!