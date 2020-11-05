Demon’s Souls new details revealed: Character creator and Photo Mode

Sony published a new PlayStation Blog post today, providing an in-depth first look at the character creator and Photo Mode of Demon's Souls.

Gavin Moore, Creative Director for the game, claims that Demon's Souls will not only feature "many more customization options than you’ll remember from the PS3 game," but there are a total of 16 million different ways the player could create their character.

Demon's Souls is set to launch alongside the PS5 on November 12.

If you're a fan of the Soulsborne franchise, you understand how awkward its character creators can be. Because none of the game's preset options look good and creating a decent character is difficult, most players resort to making them look like a genetically-altered abomination, more horrifying than any monster they could encounter on their journey.

Demon's Souls seems intent on changing this in ways we haven't seen in the franchise before. Moore says, "your custom character is someone you’ll be able to show off to other adventurers around the world, and we wanted the limits of that personal expression to go far beyond just what weapons or armor you’ve equipped."

This is a mostly new approach to the series, and although the character creators of Bloodborne and Dark Souls 3 did get better, they don't look anywhere near as good as this. Sure, some players are still going to make their characters look gross, but the average player now has the ability to create something that means more to them than just a joke.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Sony) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Sony) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Sony)

Best of all, Demon's Souls will feature a detailed Photo Mode, similar to those found in most of Sony's AAA first-party titles like The Last of Us Part II, Horizon Zero Dawn and Ghosts of Tsushima.

Moore makes it clear that the combination of these two mechanics is very intentional, and claims that it "allows you to immortalize your triumphs and tragedies as well as celebrate and commiserate with your friends."

With Photo Mode, the player can edit specific parts of the scene to make their shot more exciting. For example, your helmet and weapons can be removed and the player can be posed or have their expression changed. You can even remove your character entirely if you're looking to capture a gorgeous environmental shot.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Sony) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Sony) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Sony)

The image above is an exciting example of how Demon's Souls' filters will work, allowing the player to switch to them on the fly within Photo Mode. What makes this exciting is that there's an option that will "tune brightness, contrast and color levels to closely resemble those of the original PS3 game."

Not only can this filter be used within Photo Mode, but it can be used freely throughout the game to shift the aesthetic. Original Demon's Souls purists will hopefully get a kick out of messing with this classic filter.