Dell XPS 15 drops to $1,399 in early 4th of July sale

The Dell XPS 15 is one of the best premium 15-inch laptops around. For a limited time, you can get yourself this Editor's Choice laptop for a great price.

Currently, Dell has the XPS 15 on sale for $1,420. Even better, you can apply coupon "50OFF699" at checkout to drop its price down to $1,399. Usually, this model XPS 15 is priced at $1,558, so that's $158 off.

It's one of the best prices we've ever seen for this particular model and one the best laptop deals of the month.

Dell XPS 15 (2019 Core i7): was $1,557 now $1,399 @ Dell

This Dell XPS 15 on sale packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080p) anti-glare IPS display, 9th Gen Intel Core i7-9750H CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD and a GTX 1650 GPU with 4GB df dedicated memory. Use coupon code, "50OFF699" to save $158 on this excellent machine. View Deal

If you're looking for a MacBook alternative, the 2019 Dell XPS 15 is one of the best laptops to get.

This XPS 15 on sale packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) anti-glare non-touch IPS display, a Core i7-9750H CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD. It also has a GTX 1650 GPU with 4GB of dedicated memory for graphics.

In our Dell XPS 15 (2019) review, we loved its slim, attractive design and stunning display. We gave it a 4.5 out of 5 star rating for its great overall and graphics performance.

As for design, the Dell XPS boasts a light, yet durable anodized aluminum and carbon fiber build. The laptop's webcam is the best among premium laptops. This makes it perfect for Zoom meetings and video calling your inner circle.

At a weight of 4.5 pounds, the 14.1 x 9.3 x 0.5~0.7-inch XPS 15 is on par with the 15-inch HP Spectre x360 (4.5 pounds, 14.2 x 9.8 x 0.8 inches), which is slightly bigger.

Port-wise the XPS 15's wide array of ports and slots to make it a formidable workhorse. It's equipped with an SD card reader, two USB 3.1 ports, a Thunderbolt 3 port, an HDMI 2.0 ports and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

So if you need a laptop to keep up with work or school tasks and everything in between, the XPS 15 is a smart choice.