Dell G3 15 gaming laptop drops below $800 in epic Prime Day deal

The matte-black plastic design and a hint of a race car aesthetic give the Dell G3 15 some style to go along with its powerful Intel Core i5-10300H CPU, 8GB DDR4 RAM, 512GB SSD, Nvidia Geforce GTX 1650 Ti GPU — specs that make this entry-level gamer ready for battle.

The affordable Dell G3 15 Gaming Laptop is currently on sale at Amazon for $742.02. That's a 15% discount or $130.04 off. It's a great Prime Day deal for those looking to enter the world of serious gaming.

The Dell G3 15's matte-black plastic design is nicely accented with some baby blue elements that match the blue Dell logo on the hood. The G3 15 comes with an Intel Core i5-10300H CPU, 8GB of DDR4 RAM, a 512GB SSD, Nvidia Geforce GTX 1650 Ti 4GB GPU with a 1080p FHD display and a refresh rate of 120Hz for silky-smooth gameplay.

It also endured for an excellent 6 hours and 41 minutes during our Laptop Mag battery test. You'll enjoy hours of gameplay on this entry-level gaming laptop from Dell.

At $742.02, this is a perfect budget gaming laptop for those just starting out.

