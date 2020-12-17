Death Stranding and Cyberpunk 2077 crossover means you can hack and Superman punch fools

Kojima Productions and CD Projekt Red have partnered up to deliver some Cyberpunk 2077 content in Death Stranding.

While Cyberpunk 2077 might be a broken mess at the moment, you can hack and don a literal silver hand in a non-broken game right now, a.k.a. Death Stranding. Here's everything you get with the new update coming to PC today.

The update introduces some neat cosmetics like a Cyberpunk-themed motorcycle, glasses and even a robotic arm called Silver Hand. However, cosmetics aren't the only addition to the game.

This update drastically changes the gameplay with the addition of hacking. You can now disable sensor poles, short-circuit Odradeks and short-circuit trucks. And with the Silver Hand, you can Superman punch enemies, sending them flying several feet away from you.

Cyberpunk 2077 is only one of several IPs that have found their way into the Death Stranding world. Earlier this year, we got some Half-Life and Portal-themed content, so if you're understandably not feeling Cyberpunk 2077, you can always dive into add-ons.

If you haven't played Death Stranding yet, I highly recommend it. Yes, you're a mailman and there's a lot of walking, but the game features a deeply moving story, and if you bother to get a few hours in, you'll find that there's plenty of action and horror to be had.