Cyber Monday iPad deals 2021: Cheap iPad Pro, iPad Air and more

Cyber Monday season is here and the iPad deals are rolling in — giving you tasty savings on Apple's latest tablets.

If you plan on buying an iPad for yourself or that special someone, Cyber Monday is the best time to shop. Holiday shoppers can expect to see the all-time low prices on current and previous-gen Apple tablets.

We're already seeing fantastic Black Friday iPad deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and more. Just about every model iPad will be on sale.

Earlier this year, we saw discounts of $40 to $50 on the 2021 iPad and iPad 2021 iPad mini. So far, the 12.9-inch iPad Pro with M1 chip so far has seen discounts of up to $150 for the 2TB model.

Best Cyber Monday iPad deals right now

Cyber Monday iPad deals 2021

Apple iPad Pro 12.9 (512GB): was $1,399 now $1,249 @ Amazon Apple iPad Pro 12.9 (512GB): was $1,399 now $1,249 @ Amazon

This seemingly early Cyber Monday iPad deal from Amazon takes $200 off the latest 12.9-inch iPad Pro. It features a 12.9-inch Liquid Retina Display with XDR, Apple's blazing M1 processor, and 512GB of storage. The iPad Pro 12.9 supports Apple Pencil (2nd generation) and works with Apple's Magic Keyboard and Smart Keyboard Folio. Grab it now for its lowest price yet.

Apple iPad Pro 12.9 (256GB): was $1,199 now $1,099 @ Amazon Apple iPad Pro 12.9 (256GB): was $1,199 now $1,099 @ Amazon

Now $100 off, the 2021 iPad Pro 12.9 with Apple M1 chip is at its lowest price yet. Apple's big-screen 2021 iPad Pro packs a 12.9-inch Liquid Retina Display with XDR, Apple's blazing M1 processor, and a storage capacity of 256GB. The new iPad Pro 12.9 supports Apple Pencil (2nd generation) and works with Apple's Magic Keyboard and Smart Keyboard Folio.

Apple iPad Pro 11" (256GB): was $899 now $849 @ Amazon Apple iPad Pro 11" (256GB): was $899 now $849 @ Amazon

The iPad Pro 11' (256GB) is currently $50 off at Amazon. Similar to the deal above, this features the M1 chip found in modern MacBook laptops. With its 11-inch Retina Display, this is a great deal. Considering it's only $50 more expensive than the lower storage tier, this is certainly the better buy if you have the extra cash. Be sure to check back frequently to see when it's in stock.

When is Black Friday 2021?

Black Friday traditionally occurs on the day after Thanksgiving, so Black Friday 2021 falls on Friday, November 26 this year.

However, Black Friday is no longer a one-day event. All-time low discounts can be had weeks before as well and after the big retail holiday. Major retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, Target, and Walmart are offering early Black Friday deals at the moment.

Black Friday is expected to offer tons of awesome deals on iPads and other coveted tech. Keep an eye on our Black Friday 2021 deals hub for the best holiday discounts.

In the meantime, here are the best Black Friday iPad deals you can get right now.