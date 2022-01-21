Corsair Virtuoso RGB Wireless 7.1 gaming headset hits record low price of $139

The luxurious Corsair Virtuoso RGB Wireless is one of the best high-fidelity gaming headsets for the money. And now, you can enjoy comfortable and immersive all-day PC or console or mobile gaming for less.

Amazon currently offers the Corsair Virtuoso RGB Wireless for $139. Typically, it retails for $179, so that's $40 in savings. It's this premium gaming headset's lowest price ever and one of the best gaming deals you can get right now.

Walmart has it for the same price.

Now $40 off, the luxurious Corsair Virtuoso RGB Wireless Gaming Headset is back on sale for its lowest price ever. One of the best gaming headsets to buy, it boasts a luxurious, comfortable design and immersive audio quality. It works with PC, PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch and mobile via the included wired 3.5mm, USB, or Slipstream Wireless connectors. You can also get it at Walmart for the same price.

The Corsair Virtuoso RGB Wireless is one of the best accessories for gaming laptops. It features 7.1 surround sound, 50mm neodymium drivers, an impressive 20Hz-40,000Hz frequency range, a Bluetooth range of up 60 feet, and up to 20 hours of battery life. The headset's detachable cardioid boom mic brings direct crisp sound to your vocals which makes it perfect for live streaming and podcasting.

In our Corsair Virtuoso RGB Wireless SE review, we liked its comfortable design, solid sound quality and great mic audio. We were also impressed by its long battery life and gave it a 3.5 out of 5-star rating.

Aesthetically, the Virtuoso RGB Wireless is a good-looking gaming headset. It has a plush faux leather design with quality metal railings that adjust to your head size.

We normally see gaming headsets with this type of design go for between $300 to $600. The color and lighting effects of Corsair's RGB logo along the sides of the cups can be changed with Corsair's iCue software.

In real-world testing playing Borderlands 3, the surround sound features amplified different environmental sounds and dialogue. During music playback, the bass was subtle when it needed to be and the lows did not drown out crucial tones.

As for battery life, the Virtuoso RGB Wireless lasted roughly 17 hours at a full charge which is close to the 20 hours Corsair promises. The headset's battery light indicator alerts you when it's running low at around 15 hours of use. And since the Virtuoso is USB Type-C compatible, it's quick to charge.

At $139, the Corsair Virtuoso RGB Wireless is a solid choice for gamers and content creators alike.