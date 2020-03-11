Cheap 8TB external hard drive deal drops to crazy low $119

Great news if you're looking for the best cheap external hard drive. Amazon has a Seagate high capacity portable HDD on sale for an incredibly low price.

For a limited time, you can get the Seagate Expansion 8TB External Hard Drive for $119.99 from Amazon. Normally priced at $159.99, that's $40 off and the lowest price we've ever seen for this USB 3.0 hard drive. Best Buy offers the same price.

It's one of the best external hard drive deals you can get right now.

Seagate Expansion 8TB External Hard Drive: was $159 now $119 @ Best Buy

This Seagate Expansion external HDD offers 8TB of storage space, USB 3.0 connectivity, and simple plug-and-play installation. It's the perfect storage external hard drive for Mac, PC, PS4, and Xbox One. Get it now for $40 off it's regular price. View Deal

Seagate manufactures the best external drives for Mac, Windows, PS4, and Xbox One.

The Seagate Expansion 8TB external HDD has an 8TB of storage capacity, USB 3.0 connectivity (USB 2.0 backward compatible) and delivers data transfer rates up to 5GBps.

With USB 3.0 plug-and-play ready for Windows 10 laptops, the Expansion external hard drive lets you start copying files in no time. For Macbook, PS4 or Xbox One, it can easily be reformatted in just a few simple steps.

Now $40 off, the Expansion 8TB external hard drive is a must have peripheral for your laptop, tablet, or game console. It's a solid choice if you need plenty of room for storing and transferring large JPEG, 4K videos, and huge game files.