CES Innovation Week 2021: HP Talks Innovation

The PC was already an integral piece of tech in many of our lives, but the pandemic has made laptops all but essential. And while some companies have kept with the status quo, HP has used this opportunity to fast track some highly anticipated innovations. With a focus on creation and collaboration, the company is pushing the boundaries of what we thought a laptop could do.

As CES Innovation Week 2021 begins, we sit down with Alex Cho, President, HP Personal Systems to discuss the various innovations consumers can expect from HP this year and beyond. From improved webcams, more powerful microphones and even an integrated display ring light, it's clear that HP has some serious tricks up its sleeve to improve how consumers work, learn and play.

