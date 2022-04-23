The Best VPN deals in April 2022: The best VPN discounts and coupons for streaming Netflix, gaming and more

Looking for the best deals on the best VPN services in the US or UK? Now is a great time to buy.

There are so many coupon codes and discounts available, you should never pay full price for a subscription. That even includes deals on our favorites like 59% off NordVPN, up to 86% off ExpressVPN and nearly $200 off SurfShark.

If you’re willing to shop for two-year plans, the deals are incredible and give you unfettered access to Netflix libraries across the globe, add an additional layer of online privacy (especially on public Wi-Fi networks), and access to a truckload of region-restricted sites.

Whatever your use case, VPNs are priced so low that the opportunities granted by them give you a return on investment quickly! Here are the best VPN deals right now to make the most of your money.

The best VPN deals at a glance

The best VPN deals in more detail

ExpressVPN deals

ExpressVPN: 49% off 1-year plan + 3 months free + free cloud backup — just $6.67 or £5.27 per month

There’s a reason why ExpressVPN tops our list of best services. From its large number of servers offering wicked-fast connections despite its global reach, to its incredible accessibility for users, this is a top choice. Plus, with this special offer, you get far more than you would expect with free cloud backup storage (courtesy of Backblaze).

NordVPN deals

NordVPN: Up to 72% off 2-year plan — just $3.29 or £2.49 per month

NordVPN at this price is a great value. It delivers more servers and pure speed than the competition, and it has 256-bit AES encryption if you want that additional security peace of mind. NordVPN is a properly premium product, but right now it's remarkably affordable. Be aware, though, that once you click on this offer, you’ve got 10 hours to claim it before the price disappears for your IP address.

SurfShark deals

Surfshark: Up to 83% off a 2-year plan + 2 months free — just $2.30 or £1.59 per month

Surfshark is super easy to use, and works across unlimited simultaneous devices — meaning the whole family can take advantage of international Netflix libraries across the planet. With this special offer, you’re getting a couple of bonus months on top of your full two-year plan.

CyberGhost deals

CyberGhost: 82% off 3-year plan + 3 months free — just $2.29 or £1.75 per month

This is the optimal choice for streaming and torrenting, and the cheapest option on this list. If you’re willing to go all in on a three-year plan, these prices are insanely good for what you get: fast servers optimized for live streaming and a huge selection of locations.

ProtonVPN deals