Best MacBook deals in the UK for April 2021

So you’ve decided to pick up a MacBook. Good choice! But if you go looking for one in the normal places, it can cost you an arm and a leg.

Whether it’s the lightweight MacBook Air, the ultraportable rocket that is the M1 MacBook Pro, or a beasty 16-inch MacBook Pro, these laptops excel in their respective categories and have confidently high RRPs to boot.

However, there are a lot more MacBook deals out there than you may think. Apple never talks about them because discounts are not its thing when it comes to brand messaging. But just take a look in some of the more hidden corners of all your favourite retailers and you’ll see some huge savings on even the latest and greatest MacBook laptops.

Before you settle on anything, let us help find some deep price cuts — we’re called Laptop Mag, so we know a thing or two about this subject. Here are the best MacBook deals in the U.K.

Best MacBook deals

MacBook Air (M1/8GB/256GB): was £999 now £937.97 @ Amazon

Let’s start with the cheapest way to get a taste of Apple’s new silicon while on the go. As you can read in our MacBook Air with M1 review , the switch to an ARM-based processor presents a groundbreaking transformation with blistering performance and super-long battery life. All of this is crammed into a seriously sleek chassis and runs so cool, it doesn’t need a fan.View Deal

MacBook Pro (M1/8GB/256GB): was £1,299 now £1,187.98 @ Amazon

On the surface of it, differences are minimal between this MacBook Pro and the MacBook Air. But thanks to an impeccable thermal management system, this machine is capable of so much more, as you can read in our MacBook Pro M1 review . With the addition of a fan, the Pro can handle processor-intensive tasks on a more sustained basis than the Air, and the bigger chassis gives this a far better battery performance.View Deal

Refurbished MacBook Pro (M1/8GB/256GB): was £1,299 now £1,099 @ Apple

The refurbished section is one of the best places to look for deals. Apple has some incredibly rigorous standards and testing to make sure each refurbished product comes out of the factory just like new. Better yet, everything is covered by a one-year warranty with the chance to expand that with Apple Care.View Deal

Refurbished MacBook Pro (M1/8GB/512GB): was £1,499 now £1,269 @ Apple

Seriously. If you’re comfortable not buying new (which with Apple’s refurbishment process, you’ve got nothing to worry about), then there are some insanely good deals to be had. That includes this portable powerhouse of an M1 MacBook Pro with half a terabyte of storage.View Deal

13-inch MacBook Pro (1.4GHz Intel i5/8GB/256GB): was £1,299 now £1,149 @ Very

Yes, Apple is moving in a big way over to using its own silicon. But they will continue to support Intel for a few years to come, and while some people may see that as a bad thing, bargain hunters know this means you can find some big deals on Intel MacBooks. This 13-inch pro features a 1.4-GHz Intel Core i5 and integrated Iris Plus graphics, along with 15 months of access to Microsoft 365.View Deal

13-inch MacBook Pro (2GHz Intel i5/16GB/512GB): was £1,649 now £1,555 @ Currys PC World

Need a 13-inch Intel MacBook Pro with a little more oomph? This model has that same Intel Core i5 CPU running at a far more zippy 2.0 GHz, alongside 16GB of RAM and double the storage. Don’t forget, use the code FREENEXTDAYDELIVERY for (yep, you guessed it) free next-day delivery.View Deal