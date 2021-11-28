Best HyperX Cyber Monday deals 2021

If you're in the market for an affordable gaming headset with a mic, Cyber Monday is the best time to score one for the cheap. Right now, several retailers have HyperX gaming headsets for PC, PS4|PS5, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch on sale.

For those wanting to try their hand at streaming, but don't have the fund for top of the line gear, BestBuy has you covered with the HyperX Streamer Starter Pack bundle for just $79. This pack includes the HyperX Cloud Core wired headset and the HyperX Solocast USB condenser mic. It's everything you need to get started for one killer price.

Cyber Monday 2021 falls on November 26 and we expect to see tons of excellent deals on today’s most coveted tech. Be sure to bookmark our Cyber Monday 2021 deals hub for the best holiday discounts.

HyperX Cloud Flight S wireless gaming headset: was $160 now $100 @ Amazon HyperX Cloud Flight S wireless gaming headset: was $160 now $100 @ Amazon

When you're in the middle of a fiercely frenetic firefight, your game is only as good as your gear, and the HyperX Cloud Flight S wireless gaming headset is a worthy addition to any frag-friendly setup, thanks to 7.1 Surround Sound, 30 hours of battery life, Qi wireless charging, and PS4 compatibility.

HyperX Cloud II Wireless Headset: was $149 now $139 @ Amazon HyperX Cloud II Wireless Headset: was $149 now $139 @ Amazon

Amazon offers a discount of $20 on the excellent HyperX Cloud II Wireless Gaming Headset. When you're gaming on a budget, every dollar counts and a deal is a deal. In our HyperX Cloud II Wireless review, we praise its superb comfort, sturdy design and audio with effective surround sound. We were so impressed that we gave the HyperX Cloud II Wireless an overall rating of 4 out of 5 stars and our hard to get Editor's Choice award. It works with PC and PS4|PS5 consoles. This deal ends on Nov 26.

HyperX Streamer Starter Pack Bundle: was $129 now $79 @ Best Buy HyperX Streamer Starter Pack Bundle:was $129 now $79 @ Best Buy

One of the best HyperX Cyber Monday deals at Best Buy knocks $40 off the HyperX Streamer Starter Pack. Designed with comfort in mind, the Hyper X Cloud Core gaming headset has cushy memory foam and soft, premium leatherette ear pads. The HyperX Solocast USB condenser mic included in this deal features a convenient tap-to-mute sensor and a stand that swivels for a personalized setup. This deal ends on Dec 5.

HyperX Cloud II Wired Headset: was $99 now $78 @ Walmart HyperX Cloud II Wired Headset: was $99 now $78 @ Walmart

With its sleek aluminum frame, memory foam ear cups, and 7.1 Surround Sound, the HyperX Cloud 2 gaming headset is one of the best gaming headsets you can get.

HyperX Cloud Alpha S Gaming Headset: was $129 now $79 @ Amazon HyperX Cloud Alpha S Gaming Headset: was $129 now $79 @ Amazon

Currently $50 off, the Cloud Alpha lives up to its name. The wireless headphone offers an incredibly lightweight, 10.5-ounce frame while gaming or working, and of course the superior sound quality you expect.

HyperX CloudX Flight Wireless Headset: was $159 now $99 @ HyperX HyperX CloudX Flight Wireless Headset: was $159 now $99 @ HyperX

Now $60 off, the HyperX CloudX Flight Wireless is one of the best gaming headsets for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. It features 50mm drivers, a built-in chat mixer, comfy memory foam ear cushions and a detachable microphone with noise-cancellation. Gaming-grade 2.4Hz wireless connectivity lets you enjoy cord-free gaming for up to 30 hours.

HyperX Cloud Revolver Wired Headset: was $149 now $89 @ Amazon HyperX Cloud Revolver Wired Headset: was $149 now $89 @ Amazon

Looking for a wired gaming headset for your PC or game console? This Labor Day deal takes $60 off the HyperX Cloud Revolver Wired. It features 50mm directional drivers, an advanced USB audio control box and HyperX 7.1 Virtual Surround Sound. It also has memory foam cushions and a detachable noise cancelling mic. It works with PC, PS4|PS5 and is stereo compatible with Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch and VR via 3.5mm plug.

HyperX Cloud Alpha: was $100 now $81 @ Amazon HyperX Cloud Alpha: was $100 now $81 @ Amazon

HyperX's Cloud Alpha is currently $19 off in this Cyber Monday deal on Amazon. It boasts an aluminum frame, audio controls attached to the wire, detachable microphone and 50mm dual chamber drivers. It even has a detachable cable, which is a personal favorite in the interest of avoiding permanent wire damage through inadvertent yanking.