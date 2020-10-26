The holidays are approaching and that means the best Black Friday monitor deals are just around the bend. Whether you want to extend your laptop screen or build a multi-monitor setup on a budget, Black Friday is your best bet.

Bargain shoppers know that Black Friday is the best time to snag a new monitor on the cheap. However, just about every retailer is offering discounts on today's best 1080p and 4K displays. In fact, we're already seeing early Black Friday monitor deals with markdowns on everything from within the 24-inch to 34-inch range.

We're talking the best monitors from brands like Acer, Asus, BenQ, Dell, HP, LG, Samsung and more. We should see discounts from $100 to $300 or more on both standard and gaming monitors.

We'll be rounding up the very best monitor deals right here to ensure you get the best value for your dollar.

Black Friday 2020 falls on November 27 and we expect to see a plethora of deals on the industry's best monitors. Be sure to bookmark our Black Friday 2020 page for this year's best Black Friday deals.

If you need to pick up a monitor or two or more sooner than later, here are the best monitor deals you can get right now.

Computer monitor buying guide 2020

Go for the largest display that fits your workspace and budget

Buy a 2K or 4K monitor if you can afford to splurge.

Widescreen multimedia monitors are great for immersive PC gaming and maximum productivity.

60Hz and up is a good refresh rate, however, competitive gamers will benefit from 144Hz and up.

Most monitors have a response time of 5 milliseconds. Gamers will want to get the lowest response time with 1ms being ideal.

Best Black Friday monitor deals right now

Best Black Friday monitor deals

Dell S-Pro 27-inch Monitor: was $319 now $234 @ Dell

Enhance your machine's viewing experience with this beautiful 27-inch Dell S-Pro monitor. With a thin bezel design, small footprint and an adjustable stand, it's the perfect addition to any workspace. View Deal

Samsung 34-inch CJ791: was $899 now $699 @ Amazon

Samsung's 34-inch CJ791 Ultrawide Curved Gaming Monitor is now $200 off at Amazon. This powerful monitor comes with a handful of modern features, including a curved screen, QLED display and 3440 x 1440 resolution.View Deal

LG 24" IPS FreeSync Monitor: was $199 now $129 @ Best Buy

This LG 24-inch monitor is currently $70 off at Best Buy. It features AMD Radeon FreeSync technology to eliminate screen tearing and stuttering. Play AAA titles smoothly and bright, vivid, glare-free visuals from just about every angle.View Deal

BenQ Zowie 24" 1080p 144Hz Gaming Monitor: was $289 now $199 @ Amazon

The BenQ Zowie 24-inch (1920x1080) gaming monitor has a refresh rate of 144Hz and a 1ms response time. Now $90 off, it's just $13 shy of its all-time low price. View Deal

Samsung 32" 1440p 144Hz Curved Gaming Monitor: was $599 now $529 @ Amazon

The Samsung C32HG70 32-inch (2560 x 1440) curved gaming monitor ensures an immersive gaming experience. It features a 144Hz refresh rate, a 1ms response time and FreeSync technology.