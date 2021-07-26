Battlefield 2042 beta: Here's when to expect early access

Battlefield 2042 is due to arrive on October 22 for Xbox One, Series X, PS4, PS5, and PC, but fans will be able to get a taste of all the multiplayer action in an Open Beta coming this September. Better yet, it could be a lot sooner than we think.



During EA Play 2021, when the community-driven Battlefield Portal was introduced, developers DICE revealed Battlefield 2042’s open beta will take place in September. While no specific dates were announced, rumors indicate the Early Access beta will happen as early as September 4.

🚨NEW #BATTLEFIELD2042 BETA INFORMATION! 💣 Pre-load: Sept 3 (1AM PT / 10AM CEST)💣 Early access (pre-order) starts: Sept 4 (1AM PT / 10AM CEST)💣 Available for everyone: Sept 6 (1AM PT / 10AM CEST)💣 Ends: Sept 11 (7AM PT / 4PM CEST)(via ‘BFBulliten’) pic.twitter.com/wpndJq9S2HJuly 22, 2021 See more

According to Battlefield Bulletin on Twitter, launch dates were leaked, stating fans will be able to pre-load the Battlefield 2042 beta by September 3. Early access will be available to those who purchased the pre-order, while the open beta will be available to all on September 6.



The post states the dates were on EA's official website but had been removed. EA or DICE has yet to officially announce these dates, so there's no way of confirming if these dates are real. However, we do know it will arrive in September.



EA has officially stated it will host an Open Beta to all players across all platforms, so fingers crossed it will arrive sooner rather than later to all gamers at once.



Recently, early feedback of Battlefield had been leaked, with early game testers claiming the game's dynamic tornadoes can get "repetitive," and even go as far as saying they ruin the "classic BF experience and flow of the map."



Fans will have their own thoughts once the open beta goes live this September, and even sooner for those who pre-ordered. For all things Battlefield 2042, from game modes to all the Specialists, we've got you covered.



