EA Play Live 2021: How to watch the live stream

EA moved away from the traditional E3 week event to its own day on the butt-end of July. That is, today, July 22. EA Play Live 2021 is set to stream today, unveiling what its developers have been cooking in the oven.

EA Play Live 2021 starts today at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET and will air on YouTube, Twitch and Twitter. You can also watch the stream below.

How to watch EA Play Live 2021 livestream

Don't forget, EA Play Live 2021 starts today at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET. We expect to see some more Battlefield 2042 and FIFA 22 footage and maybe even some Apex Legends news. There have also been rumors floating around about a potential Dead Space reboot, but of course, take that with a pinch of skepticism.

Keep in mind that the beginning of the show is technically a pre-show, so it might take a while to get to the good stuff.