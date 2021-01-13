Asus TUF Dash F15 unveiled: A portable gaming laptop with an Nvidia RTX 3070 GPU

At CES 2021, Asus announced a new addition to its family of gaming laptops, the TUF Dash 15 F15. Slim, lightweight and easy to tote around, this 15-inch notebook lets you game, work, and stay productive from anywhere.

Bringing the latest next-gen processors to the brand’s TUF series gaming rigs, the Dash F15 flaunts up to an 11th Gen Intel Core i7-11375H CPU and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 graphics. That’s plenty of power for both work and leisure whether you’re compiling code, streaming content, or playing the latest blockbuster games and popular esports titles.

The Dash F15’s 15.6-inch, 1080p IPS display has a refresh rate of up to 240 Hz refresh rate and a 3ms response time. This gives gamers the same edge as e-sports athletes as well as reduced motion blur, which helps make fast-paced target tracking more accurate.

Sporting a new look and feel that’s professional and low-profile, the Dash F15 comes in Moonlight White and Eclipse Gray color options. Asus refreshed the laptop’s TUF logo with thin lettering across the lid, denoting the TUF series’ strength and new slim design.

(Image credit: Asus )

Weighing in at 4.4 pounds and measuring 0.8-inches thin, the Dash F15 is lighter and thinner than standard TUF gaming laptops. It retains the same military-grade standards as its predecessors, which makes it a great companion to have on the road. As its name implies, the TUF is one rugged laptop — tested to withstand extreme environments, ambient vibration, and accidental knocks and bumps.

Asus claims the TUF Dash F15’s battery provides up to 16.6 hours of video playback. Type-C charging support makes it easy to replenish from a variety of adapters and portable power packs.

The new Asus TUF Dash F15 aims to be the go-to machine for mobile users who want to work and play in more places. Although pricing and release date info for the Asus TUF Gaming Dash F15 remain a mystery, the laptop will be available starting from Q1 2021 in North America.