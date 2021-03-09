Asus Chromebook Flip C433 now $100 off in huge 2-in-1 deal

When it comes to the best Chromebooks out there, Asus do a great job with their convertible Flip range. And the C433 being one of the more impressive entries into the line.

But do you know what makes it better? A $100 price cut. Get one now for just $429 for a limited time at Best Buy.

Asus Chromebook Flip C433: was $529 now $429 @ Best Buy

This convertible Chromebook packs plenty of power into a seriously svelte chassis — Intel Core m3 CPU, 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, all with a gorgeous FHD display up top and a package that is just 0.6-inches thin.View Deal

On the 360-degree hinge for great work and play usage, you’ll find a gorgeous energy-efficient 14-inch FHD touchscreen with a HD webcam above it for all your stay-at-home video conferencing needs.

Keeping things going through your day-to-day essentials of casual office work or education is a 1.1-GHz Intel Core m3 CPU, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The latter of that not sounding huge, but given the cloud-centric OS, is not a problem whatsoever.

All of this is stuffed into a frame that is seriously portable (12.7 x 8.1 x 0.6 inches and a weight of 3.1 pounds) and offers real stamina with a 10-hour battery life. This offers incredible value for money.