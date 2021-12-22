Apple's 2021 iPad drops to lowest price of the year on Amazon

The 2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad is the brand's 9th gen entry-level tablet. Over the 2020 iPad, it provides faster performance and double the storage.

Right now, you can get the 256GB Apple iPad for $449 at Amazon. Typically, this tablet retails for $479, so that's $30 in savings. This is the lowest price ever for this 9th gen iPad and one of the best iPad deals we've seen all year.

The 2021 iPad Wi-Fi tablet is now $30 below list price on Amazon. This 9th generation refresh has a 10.2-inch Retina display with True Tone, A13 Bionic chip, 3GB of RAM, 256GB of storage and stereo speakers. It sports an 8MP wide angle primary camera on the back and a 12MP ultra-wide front camera. Touch ID and Apple Pay offer secure login payment.

Apple's new and improved 2021 iPad is the best tablet for most people. It features a 10.2-inch Retina display, Apple's A13 Bionic chip, 3GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It sports an 8MP wide angle primary camera on the back and a 12MP ultra-wide front camera. Touch ID and Apple Pay offer secure login payment and Wi-Fi 5 keeps you connected.

In our Apple iPad review, we highlight its bright and vivid 10.2-inch Retina display and excellent battery life. We are also fond of its improved cameras. Overall, we rate the 2021 iPad 4 out of 5 stars for its outstanding performance.

During real-world use, the 9th gen iPad had no problems juggling multiple tasks. In one test, we blasted it with a dozen Google Chrome tabs with two streaming 1080p YouTube videos and music in the background. The iPad showed no signs of lag.

At 9.8 x 6.8 x 0.3 inches and 1.1 pounds, the iPad is as portable as its competitors. It's on par with the 10.4-inch Galaxy Tab A7 9.8 x 6.2 x 0.3 inches, 1 pound) and Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (9.5 x 5.8 x 0.3 inches, 0.7 pounds).

In a nutshell, the 10.2-inch iPad is the perfect tablet for accessing your favorite streaming and gaming apps. And when you want to get things done, the 2021 iPad supports Apple Pencil (1st generation) and Smart Keyboard (sold separately).

So if you want to add a tablet to your arsenal of gadgets, the 10.2-inch iPad is worth considering. Like all Apple deals, this won't last too long, so don't hesitate to snag and iPad for less.

Apple Smart Keyboard for iPad: was $159 now $95 @ Amazon Apple Smart Keyboard for iPad: was $159 now $95 @ Amazon

At $64 off, the Apple Smart Keyboard is at its lowest price yet. This iPad accessory adds a full-size keyboard to your iPad for a laptop experience. It easily connects without pairing or charging, so it’s always ready to use. And when you're not typing, it doubles as a protective cover. It works with iPad (from 7th gen to 9th gen) iPad Air (3rd gen, and the10.5-inch iPad Pro.