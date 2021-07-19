Apple update: iPhone 13 gets killer Android feature — display upgrade coming to MacBook Pro 2021 (report)

Rumored 14-inch MacBook Pro and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with miniLED displays are set to be unveiled this fall while the iPhone 13 will feature an always-on display. These bombshell leaks have been confirmed in a Bloomberg report by Mark Gurman.

As discussed in his Power On newsletter , Gurman said internal sources had indicated the launch window for the new MacBook Pro models. Moreover, they had corroborated a few rumors around the new iPhone 13.

New MacBook Pro arrives in a few months

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

Let’s start with the much-hyped 14-inch MacBook Pro and 16-inch MacBook Pro models, which will reportedly feature miniLED screens, upgraded M1X processors, and more ports, including the return of Magsafe.

The miniLED display, which Apple calls Liquid Retina XDR, is already being used on the latest 12.9-inch iPad Pro — giving the user a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio, 1,600 nits of peak brightness, and vivid colors.

Now we're learning about firm release dates for these new machines; production is set to start in the third quarter and a launch announcement may happen around “September to November.”

The laptops were set to come earlier, but Gurman reports that these plans were canned due to “complications around the new miniLED display.”

My advice? The M1 MacBook Pro is an amazing laptop at a decent price, but prosumers with money to burn may want to wait and see what Apple has been working on.

iPhone 13 to get another favorite Android feature

(Image credit: Apple)

Gurman also revealed the iPhone 13 will have a 120Hz refresh rate display with a smaller notch, a faster A15 chip, improved video recording, better battery life and “the potential of an Apple Watch-like always-on mode.”

This aligns with earlier rumors about the iPhone 13 that were shared in a team effort by EverythingApplePro and Max Weinbach. Those talked about an always-on low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) panel with an adaptive refresh rate and power-saving software tweaks like dimming certain parts of the screen until you pay attention to them.

Gurman doesn't talk about the LTPO display, so the display tech being used is up in the air.