Apple Powerbeats 4 will get this killer AirPods feature (leak)

Apple could soon release its next sports earbuds, and we already have an idea of how they will look. An icon of the unannounced Powerbeats 4 appeared in an iOS 13.3.1 update, giving us our first glimpse at their design.

Spotted by MacRumors, the Powerbeats 4 icon shows a pair of wireless sports earbuds that look very similar to the Powerbeats Pro --- Apple's truly wireless sports earbuds --- but with a wire attaching the left and right earphones. Truly wireless earbuds have overtaken those that run a cable behind your neck but the semi-wired "neckbud" design is great for athletes who need an extra secure fit.

(Image credit: MacRumors)

As the leaked image shows, the Powerbeats 4 will have a more curved earhook than the Powerbeats 3. That pronounced curvature should conform to the outside of your ear and keep these locked in when you're bouncing up and down during a heavy jog.

Along with the refreshed design, the Powerbeats 4 are rumored to receive "Hey, Siri" hands-free functionality so you can skip tracks or play/pause without fiddling with your ears. We expect these upcoming headphones to receive other features introduced to the Powerbeats Pro, including Apple's H1 chip and the ability to playback or read messages.

Apple has not announced the Powerbeats 4 but you can expect them to arrive in the coming months. Based on what we've seen, the Powerbeats 4 appears to be the AirPods of sports earbuds whereas the Powerbeats Pro is more similar to the AirPods Pro.