Apple over-ear headphones to launch with this killer feature (report)

Apple's rumored over-ear headphones will come in two models and feature magnetic swappable parts, according to a Bloomberg report.

The report, citing unnamed sources, claims the premium over-ear headphones have been in development since 2018 and postponed multiple times. When they arrive, the headphones will rival high-end products, including the Bose 700 and Sony WH-1000XM3.

Two models are reportedly in production. One has leather-like fabrics, or faux leather, and the other is a lightweight fitness model with small perforations for breathability. Prototypes of the headphones show a "retro" design with ovular earcups that swivel and a headband connected by thin metal arms to the top of the earcups, not the sides.

Among the more interesting tidbits of info in the report is that these headphones will have magnetic earpads and headband that you can remove and replace.

Modular headphones that let you swap out the earcups and headband aren't new. In fact, most premium headphones let you change out the earcups when they get stained or lose their shape while certain brands like Master & Dynamic and Bowers & Wilkins have headphones with removable headbands.

Apple's headphones will come with active noise cancelation, a now-standard on high-end wireless headphones.

An earlier leak from Jon Prosser claimed Apple's over-ear headphones will cost $350 and could arrive for WWDC, which will be hosted online in June. However, according to the Bloomberg report, disruptions caused by COVID-19 could push back a desired 2020 launch.