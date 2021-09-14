Apple iPad 9th Gen and iPad Mini 6 announced: Is it worth upgrading?

The Apple Event just unveiled the Apple iPad 9th Gen and iPad Mini 6. The Apple iPad 9th Gen and iPad Mini 6 can be ordered today and will be available next week, with the former started at $329 and the latter coming in at $499.

Here's everything we know about the Apple iPad 9th Gen and iPad Mini 6, and whether or not it's worth upgrading.

Apple iPad 9th Gen

The Apple iPad 9th Gen is outfitted with the A13 Bionic CPU, taking a queue from the previous iPhones. That means that this iPad is 20% faster than the previous generation and 3 times faster than the best selling Chromebook.

The 9th Gen iPad comes with a new 12MP Ultra Wide Camera with a 122-degree field of view. It has improved auto-focus and low light compared to the previous version, and it also comes with Center Stage. Center Stage automatically adjusts the frame of the camera during FaceTime and video calls in Zoom. Meanwhile, the rear camera features a 8MP camera.

This iPad comes with a new thin and light Smart Keyboard and it supports the first-gen Apple Pencil. It features a True Tone display, a Touch ID button, Gigabit-class LTE and double the starting storage (64GB). Apple also states that this iPad features all-day battery life.

Of course, the Apple iPad 9th Gen comes with iPadOS 15. What's new? Well, now there's a new keyboard shortcut menu, new multitasking menu and widgets on the home screen. There's a redesigned App Library, the Quick Note app, an Auto Translate that detects speech and the ability to organize things with tags and mentions.

You'll be able to order the Apple iPad 9th Gen today starting at $329 ($299 for Education).

Apple iPad Mini 6

The Apple iPad Mini 6 is also here, and has received a full redesign that focuses on the display and focusing its lightweight chassis. It now comes in Black, Pink, Purple or Gold, and there are Smart Folio covers that also come in Black, White, Purple, Brown and Red.

The new iPad Mini 6 comes with an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display that emits 500 nits of brightness. Like the other iPad, it comes with Touch ID, but what's different is that it's compatible with the 2nd-gen Apple Pencil, which can magnetically attach to it. It also has a 40% faster CPU and 80% faster GPU than the previous Mini.

Similar to the new iPad, it also comes packed with a 12MP camera that utilizes Center Stage, but it also features true tone flash. Additionally, this iPad has upgraded to a USB Type-C port. You'll also be able to use 5G connections with the iPad Mini.

The new stereo speaker system features a landscape audio profile. You'll be able to order the Apple iPad 9th Gen today starting at $499, and receive it sometime next week.