Amazon Fire tablet Black Friday deals start now with 50% off

Black Friday 2021 bargain hunters rejoice! This year's Amazon Black Friday deals start earlier than ever this year. Technically, Amazon's 48-hour Black Friday sales event runs from November 25—26, however, tons of early Black Friday deals are on Amazon.

Right now, Amazon is slashing up to 50% off Alexa-enabled Fire HD tablets.

As part of the sale, the Amazon Fire HD 10 is just $74 which is $75 off its $149 list price. This marks the Fire HD 10 tablet's lowest price of the year and one of the best Black Friday deals you can get.

In terms of Black Friday tablet deals, this one is at the top of the list.

Amazon's Fire HD 10 is one of the best tablets around and now, more affordable than ever. Its powerful octa-core CPU, lengthy 12-hour battery life and, of course, a vivid 10-inch 1080p display is perfect for content consumption and getting things done.

If you're looking for a tablet within a $100 budget, at just $74, the Fire HD is a no brainer.

And that's just a sneak peek of Amazon's current Black Friday deals. From November 25—26, you can snag more Amazon holiday deals at amazon.com/blackfriday, Amazon 4-star stores, and Amazon Books stores or with the Amazon shopping app.

And if you have an Alexa-enabled device, you can simply ask “Alexa, what are my deals?” During Amazon's Black Friday sale, Prime members get 30-minutes of early access to select Lightning Deals on Amazon throughout the holiday season, and every day.

Black Friday 2021 falls on November 26 and we expect to see tons of excellent deals on today’s most coveted tech. Be sure to bookmark our Black Friday 2021 deals hub for the best holiday discounts.

Amazon Fire tablet Black Friday deals

Amazon Fire HD 10: was $149 now $74 @ Amazon Amazon Fire HD 10: was $149 now $74 @ Amazon

At $75 off, the Amazon's Fire HD 10 tablet is at its lowest price yet. Beef up that screen size to 10 inches and you can get the impressive Fire HD 10, which features a powerful octa-core CPU, lengthy 12-hour battery life and, of course, a vivid 1080p display with plenty of real estate for not just content consumption, but for getting stuff done.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus: was $179 now $104 @ Amazon Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus: was $179 now $104 @ Amazon

This Amazon Black Friday deal knocks $75 off the 2021 Fire HD 10 Plus. It’s everything from the Fire HD 10 with the welcome inclusion of a gorgeous soft-touch plastic design, twice the RAM and wireless charging.

Amazon Fire HD 8: was $89 now $44 @ Amazon Amazon Fire HD 8: was $89 now $44 @ Amazon

Now $45, the Fire HD 8 is at its lowest price ever. Designed to be your ultimate portable entertainment screen, the Fire HD8 features a gorgeously vivid display, a beefy 2.0 GHz quad-core processor, support for all your favorite streaming apps and all-day battery life. Grab it now for its best price yet.

Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus: was $109 now $54 @ Amazon Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus: was $109 now $54 @ Amazon

One of the best Fire HD Black Friday deals takes $55 off the Amazon HD 8 Plus. It has all the same specs as the new Fire HD 8 except that it packs 3GB of RAM.

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Tablet: was $139 now $69 @ Amazon Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Tablet: was $139 now $69 @ Amazon

Save $70 off the Fire HD 8 Kids tablet this week. It packs all the power of the Fire HD 8 with a kid-proof design, including a rigid case and Amazon’s amazing child-friendly support and modes with plenty of parental controls. If you're looking for a cheap kid's tablet, this is the best Black Friday deal you can get.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Edition: was $199 now $119 @ Amazon Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Edition: was $199 now $119 @ Amazon

The Fire HD 10 Kids tablet packs everything we love about the standard Fire HD 10 into a durable kid-proof case. It also comes with Amazon's worry-free 2-free warranty. Save $80 on this 10-inch kids tablet.