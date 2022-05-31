Amazon eero 6 mesh Wi-Fi system hits new price low of $159

Second chance Memorial Day deals are still available at Amazon today. One limited time deal nets you Amazon's eero 6 Mesh WiFi system for an all-time low price.

Amazon continues to offer its eero 6 Mesh Wi-Fi 6 System for $159. (opens in new tab) That's $40 off its normal retail price of $199. This marks an all-time low price for this home networking system. It's one of the best Memorial Day deals you can still get.

(opens in new tab) eero 6 Dual-Band Mesh Wi-Fi 6 System (3 Pack): was $199 now $159 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Now $40 off, this eero 6 Mesh Wi-Fi 6 Router System has never been cheaper. It provides Wi-Fi coverage for homes up to 5,000 square feet and supports up to 75+ connected devices with speeds up to 500 Mbps.

Amazon's eero 6 mesh Wi-Fi system employs one of the best Wi-Fi 6 routers to buy. This 3 pack includes an eero 6 router and two eero 6 extenders. This Wi-Fi system covers up to 5,000 square feet with Wi-Fi speeds up to 500 Mbps to eliminate issues like dead zones and buffering. And with Zigbee smart home hub functionality built-in, you can easily connect and control compatible devices on your network via Alexa.

While we didn't test this router system, Amazon eero 6 reviews rate it 4.4 out of 5-stars. Satisfied customers praise the eero 6's easy setup and solid, stable connection speeds for multiple devices.

The eero 6 mesh Wi-Fi 6 router measures a compact 2.4 x 3.9 inches so it can easily be tucked away on a bookshelf in a corner. And with support for 75+ connected devices, the eero 6 lets the whole family enjoy smooth 4K streaming, gaming and video calling. If you want reliable wireless connectivity for multiple gadgets at home, the eero 6 Wi-Fi system might be just what you need.