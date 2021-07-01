Alienware m15 R5 Ryzen 7 gaming laptop gets $350 price cut

Alienware's latest m15 gaming laptop brings AMD Ryzen CPU power to the series for the first time. Thanks to Dell's Black Friday in July sale this week, you can own one for a stellar price.

As part of the sale, you can get the Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition R5 Gaming Laptop for $1,299. That's a generous $350 markdown from $1,649 and the lowest price we've ever seen for this system. In terms of gaming laptop deals, this one tops the list.

Alienware m15 R5 deal

Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition R5 Gaming Laptop: was $1,649 now $1,299 @ Dell

For a limited time, save $350 on the Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition R5 gaming laptop. This Ryzen Edition machine boasts a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 165Hz display, 3.2-GHz AMD Ryzen R7 5800H 8-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. For graphics handling, it has Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3060 GPU with 6GB of dedicated memory on board.

Alienware's m15 gaming laptop is one of the best to buy. The laptop in this deal packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 165Hz display with a 3ms response time. Powering the machine is a 3.2-GHz AMD Ryzen R7 5800H 8-core CPU coupled with 16GB of RAM, Rounding out its specs sheet is Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3060 GPU with 6GB of graphics memory and a 512GB SSD.

Although we didn't test this R5 model, in our Alienware m15 R4 review, we were floored by its awesome performance and graphics. We gave it an overall rating of 4 out of 5 stars and our Editor's Choice award stamp of approval.

We expect the laptop in this deal to be on par with its predecessor performance-wise. Aesthetically, the m15 R5 sports Alienware's new Legend industrial design with thin display bezels. With a weight of 5.3 pounds and measuring 14 x 10.7 x 0.8 -inches, it's on par with the m15 R4 (5.3 pounds, 14.2 x 10.9 x 0.7~0.8 inches).



As with all Alienware laptop deals, this one is only as good as stock permits. We recommend you act fast to grab it while you still can.