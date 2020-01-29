Act fast: Best Buy flash sale takes up to $400 off HP Envy x360, Dell G7

Best Buy is ending the month with a killer 24-hour flash sale that takes up to $400 off some excellent mainstream laptops.

As part of the sale, you can get the HP Envy x360 2-in-1 Touch Laptop for just $579.99. That's $200 off and the lowest price we've ever seen for this convertible laptop. It's also $88 cheaper than Amazon's current price and one of the best laptop deals we've seen this month.

HP Envy x360 2-in-1 Touch: was $779 now $579 @ Best Buy

This HP Envy x360 2-in-1 packs a 15.6-inch 1080p touch display, a quad-core Ryzen 5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 25GB SSD. Best Buy is now taking $200 off its regular price.View Deal

HP 17.3" Laptop: was $599 now $419 @ Best Buy

This HP laptop has a 17.3-inch 1080p display, a quad-core Core i5-8265U CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. Snag it now for $180 off at Best Buy. View Deal

Dell G7 17.3" Gaming Laptop: was $1,549 now $1,149 @Best Buy

The Dell G7 17.3-inch gaming laptop comes packed with a six-core Core i7-9750H CPU, 16GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and a 1TB HDD. It also features a RTX 2060. Get it now for a whopping $400 off it's regular price.View Deal

Dell Inspiron 15.6" Touch: was $599 now $399 @ Best Buy

With its Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD, the Dell Inspiron has plenty of power for day-to-day computing. At $200 off, it's a steal. Just keep in mind it sports a low-res 1366 x 768 display. View Deal

The HP Envy x360 is one of the best 2-in-1 laptops around. In our HP Envy x360 review, we were impressed by its stylish design and solid sound. While we thought the screen could be brighter, we found the HP Envy x360 2-in-1 is a solid, affordable machine that looks great anywhere. We gave it an overall rating of 3 out of 5 stars for design and performance.

If you're in the market for one of the best gaming laptops out there, Best Buy also has the Dell G7 on sale for $1,149.99 ($400 off). This gaming beast packs a six-core Core i7-9750H CPU, 16GB of RAM, 256GB SSD and a 1TB HDD. It also features a RTX 2060 video card.

Best Buy's 24-hour flash sale ends January 30 at 12:59am ET. So move fast to score those excellent laptop deals.