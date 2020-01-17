Act Fast: Asus ROG gaming laptop now $400 off

Finding a sub-$1,000 gaming laptop that looks as good as it performs isn't always easy. This Walmart sale, however, is here to help.

Walmart currently has the Asus ROG Strix Gaming Laptop (GL531GU) on sale for $899. Normally priced at $1,299, that's $400 off and one of the best laptop deals you can get today.

The configuration on sale features a 15.6-inch G-Sync 1080p display, 2.4GHz Core i5-9300H quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. It also has a dedicated graphics card — a GTX 1660Ti GPU with 6GB of memory.

Powered by a Core i5-9300H processor, the ROG Strix can handle everything from office work to streaming 1080p content, in addition to casual gaming.

At 5.3 pounds and 14.2 x 10.8 x 1.02 inches, it's also easy to carry around and jam into a backpack for gaming on the go. So if you're looking for an affordable gaming laptop under $1,000, the Asus ROG Strix is a solid pick.