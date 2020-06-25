4th of July sale knocks HP Envy 13 4K price to just $699

4th of July is just a few days out and we're seeing some killer laptop deals on our favorite machines.

Best Buy, for instance, has the HP Envy 13 4K Laptop on sale for just $699.99. That's a massive $300 off and one of the most affordable 4K laptops we've seen. By comparison, the 1080p version of this laptop sold for $699 back on Black Friday.

The Envy 13 is HP's answer to the XPS 13. Rarely on sale outside of major holidays, Best Buy has dropped its price to just $699.99. The config on sale features a 13.3-inch 4K touchscreen, 1.6GHz Core i7-1065G7 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. That's cheaper and a better configuration than the base MacBook Air and XPS 13.View Deal

The configuration on sale packs a 13.3-inch, 4K touchscreen, a 1.6GHz Core i7-1065G7 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a generous 512GB SSD. In terms of value, this laptop deal blows away the base MacBook Air and XPS 13.

We reviewed the 1080p version of this laptop, which won our hard-to-get Editor's Choice award. Keep in mind that in our HP Envy 13 review, we tested a laptop with an 8th-gen Core i5 CPU. Best Buy's laptop packs a 10th-gen Core i7 CPU, which should offer even better performance.

That said, we loved the laptop's sleek, metal frame and its responsive 4K touchscreen. Unlike some ultrabooks, the HP Envy 13 also sports a solid keyboard with 1.2mm of key travel. We normally prefer 1.5mm, but the good news is that your fingers won't bottom out as you type on the keyboard.

In our tests, the 4K laptop lasted just 4 hours and 36 minutes. The Core i7-1065G7 CPU might squeeze out more battery life, but don't expect all-day battery life.

There's no telling when Best Buy's sale will end, so get this deal while you still can.