How to watch Better Call Saul season 6 part 2 online: Where to stream, release dates, synopsis, recap and trailer

Better Call Saul has given us five-and-a-half seasons of TV gold so far, but even the best shows come to an end eventually. We’re down to the last six episodes of the show’s final season, and preparing to close the book on the Breaking Bad universe — at least for now. Jimmy McGill’s transition from small fish con artist to the gaudy, profiteering and outright criminal shark known as Saul Goodman has kept audiences hooked since its premiere in 2015. If you’re a part of that loyal fanbase and itching to see how the last few pages of Jimmy’s story play out, then read on for our guide on how to watch Better Call Saul season 6 online.

Bob Odenkirk’s Saul Goodman made his first appearance in episode eight of Breaking Bad’s sophomore season, quickly becoming a fan favorite and sticking with the show right to the bitter end. While originally Saul was poised to meet his maker in the Breaking Bad finale, series creator Vince Gilligan would eventually decide against it. Instead, by the end of Walt and Jesse’s story, Saul makes his getaway — shedding the Goodman persona as he did with Jimmy McGill, to become Gene Takavic.

What comes next for Gene? What happened to his wife and confidant Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn)? We can only tune in to find out. However, as Mike Ehrmantraut (Jonathan Banks) proclaims at the end of the season six trailer: “Whatever happens next, it’s not gonna go down the way you think it is.”

Better Call Saul season 6 official trailer

How to watch Better Call Saul season 6 part 2 online in the U.S. and Canada

The final episodes of Better Call Saul season 6 bring a close to the Breaking Bad saga and are set to arrive in the U.S. and Canada from Monday, July 11, 2022. Episodes will premiere every Monday at 9 p.m. ET and 6 p.m. PT on the AMC Network and be available on demand via AMC+ at the same time each week until the show’s final episode on August 15.

If you aren’t yet subscribed to AMC+, then sign up now through the AMC+ website and receive a 7-day trial to experience some of the platform's best offerings at zero cost. Are you an active Amazon Prime subscriber? Then you can redeem a free one-week trial of AMC+ through Prime Video.

(opens in new tab) AMC+ 7-day free trial through Amazon Prime (opens in new tab) Host to thousands of hours of series and films, AMC+ is a premium streaming bundle that contains a horde of AMC, BBC America, IFC and Shudder content. You can access AMC+ through popular platforms like Apple TV, Xfinity, or Roku for 8.99 USD per month, and signing up through Amazon Prime Video will net you a 7-day free trial of the service with full access to the AMC+ On Demand library.

How to watch Better Call Saul season 6 part 2 online in the U.K.

Those in the U.K. will be able to catch the latest episodes of Better Call Saul season 6 a day after their North American broadcast date. Episodes will be released to Netflix every Tuesday from July 12, 2022. The first episode to release, "Point and Shoot", will be available on the platform from 9 a.m. BST.

If you’re struggling with the weekly wait between episodes then Netflix has you covered. All 62 episodes of parent show Breaking Bad and its movie spin-off El Camino are available to stream on the platform — and are a great way to prepare for the show’s promised return of Walter White and Jesse Pinkman.

(opens in new tab) Watch Better Call Saul exclusively on Netflix (opens in new tab) Netflix is undoubtedly the world's most popular and readily accessible streaming service reaching over 190 countries worldwide. Enjoy an extensive catalog of films, documentaries, TV series, and award-winning Netflix Originals with subscriptions that cost as little as 5.99 GBP. Sign up today and binge on thousands of hours of content, with new shows and films added to the service every week.

How to watch Better Call Saul season 6 part 2 online in Australia

Even though AMC+ has made its way to Australia, those down under will find the latest episodes of Better Call Saul on streaming platform, Stan. The unassumingly named service will play host to the show’s closing season with new episodes released every Tuesday at 6 p.m. AET starting July 12, 2022.

(opens in new tab) Enjoy a 30-day free trial of the Stan streaming service (opens in new tab) From platform originals like The Tourist and Bump to exclusives like Yellowstone, Stan is Australia’s go-to for on demand entertainment. Enjoy the biggest shows and movies across a range of devices including consoles, smart TVs, smartphones and also on Fetch and Telstra TV. Subscriptions start at just $10 AUD a month and allow you to watch HD and 4K content across up to four different devices.

How to watch Better Call Saul season 6 part 2 while abroad

It’s unlikely for you to find yourself without a way to watch your favorite Netflix shows and movies while abroad, especially with the streaming platform’s availability in over 190 countries worldwide. That being said, Netflix libraries are not created equal and may vary from region to region. Flagship shows and Netflix Originals are usually safe from this type of pruning, though copyright issues, censorship and a general lack of interest from within a region could leave you without some of your favorite gotos while you travel.

Investing in a Virtual Private Network (or VPN) is a great way to bypass geo-restrictions like those mentioned. VPNs allow you to change your virtual location to that of your regular watch region, ensuring you have access to a familiarly plump library of on demand content no matter where you are in the world.

The best VPNs can also make getting online while abroad (or at home) a safer experience, especially if you have to rely on notoriously unsecure public WiFi. While you’re online the safety of your information is paramount, which is why VPNs use secure and encrypted connections that scramble your data and keep is safe from prying eyes. Download a VPN (opens in new tab) today and enjoy secure and unrestricted access to the internet at home and abroad.

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN: 3 months free with annual subscriptions (opens in new tab) The internet was made to be a world without borders, and yet region-locked content, censored information and walled-off services exist all around us. There’s a great way to combat these practices while remaining safe and anonymous online — ExpressVPN. With ultra-fast servers in 94 countries, 24/7 customer support and a 30-day risk-free money-back guarantee, make ExpressVPN your choice for internet freedom.

Better Call Saul season 5 recap

The road to Better Call Saul’s curtain call has been long and winding. There have been many twists and turns along the way for Jimmy McGill on his journey to becoming the criminal lawyer that is Saul Goodman. Whether you’re returning to the show after dropping off during an earlier season or seeking a recap of events that have led up to this point, it’s never too late to catch up.

For the best and truest way to experience the show, nothing beats a last-minute binge through previous seasons. However, if you’re looking for a speedy way to get up to speed on the events of last season, check out the official season 5 recap of Better Call Saul below.

Looking for a refresh on events right from the show’s beginnings? Then check out the impressively concise Better Call Saul season 1-4 recap from the official Better Call Saul & Breaking Bad YouTube channel.

Better Call Saul season 6 synopsis

Better Call Saul’s final season concludes the complicated journey and transformation of its compromised hero, Jimmy McGill, into criminal lawyer Saul Goodman. From the cartel to the courthouse and from Albuquerque to Omaha, season six tracks Jimmy, Saul and Gene as well as Jimmy’s complex relationship with Kim, who is in the midst of her own existential crisis. Meanwhile, Mike, Gus (Giancarlo Esposito), Nacho (Michael Mando) and Lalo (Tony Dalton) are locked into a game of cat and mouse with mortal stakes.

Better Call Saul season 6 part 2 release schedule: When will new episodes be released?

Better Call Saul returns to North American screens for its final run of episodes every Monday from July 11, 2022. Episode eight of season six, “Point and Shoot”, will debut to AMC and AMC+ at 9 p.m. ET or 6 p.m. PT. Those in the UK and Australia will be able to stream the remainder of season 6 on Netflix and Stan respectively, with episodes released to each platform every Tuesday from July 12, 2022.

The following is the confirmed list of episodes and release dates for Better Call Saul season 6 part 2: