Sony reimagines BRAVIA: The ultimate home cinema experience just arrived

Sony just dropped the mic with its 2024 BRAVIA lineup, completely redefining what the BRAVIA stands for. It's not just TVs anymore, folks — it's a fully-fledged home cinema powerhouse. Buckle up, movie buffs, because this is about to get exciting.

Sony is not messing around. They want to bring the magic of the cinema right into your living room, and it's doing so with a complete ecosystem revamp. BRAVIA TVs are just the beginning. Sony will also be launching a whole lineup of BRAVIA Theater home audio products designed to seamlessly integrate with your new BRAVIA TV. This means picture-perfect visuals paired with heart-pounding sound, exactly the way the filmmakers intended.

Imagine watching the latest blockbuster with crystal-clear dialogue that cuts through even the most intense action scenes. That's the power of BRAVIA Theater. Plus, no more struggling to figure out which soundbar goes with which TV — everything in the BRAVIA family is designed to work together seamlessly, creating a potent home cinema ecosystem with minimum hassle.

The 2024 BRAVIA lineup boasts four stellar models, each with its own set of superpowers. Here's the lowdown.

Sony BRAVIA next-gen TVs

BRAVIA 9 Flagship Mini LED

(Image credit: Sony)

This is the king of the castle, Sony's brightest 4K TV ever. Picture thousands of Mini LEDs precisely controlled by fancy tech (stolen straight from Sony's pro monitors, no less) to deliver mind-blowing peak brightness, deep blacks, and insane contrast. It's basically like having your own personal IMAX theater at home — minus the sticky floors (hopefully).

BRAVIA 8 OLED

(Image credit: Sony)

This OLED beauty delivers pure black contrast with over 8 million self-lit pixels. Think inky blacks that make colors pop like never before. Plus, the XR Processor works its magic to boost color, contrast, and clarity in real time for an unparalleled viewing experience.

BRAVIA 7 Mini LED

(Image credit: Sony)

Another Mini LED marvel, the BRAVIA 7 offers captivating brightness and authentic contrast with precise control over thousands of Mini LEDs. It's like having a mini version of the BRAVIA 9 and is perfect for those who want a slice of the Mini LED action without breaking the bank.

BRAVIA 3 LED

The most affordable option in the lineup, the BRAVIA 3 LED, still packs a notable punch. It boasts a Triluminos Pro intelligent processor that enhances every scene with a billion different shades of glorious color, and upscaling tech to make even older content look stunning.

Pricing and availability

Swipe to scroll horizontally BRAVIA 9 Flagship Mini LED BRAVIA 8 OLED BRAVIA 7 Mini LED BRAVIA 3 LED 85” - $5,499.99 77” - $3,899.99 85” - $3,499.99 85” - $1,799.99 75” - $3,999.99 65” - $2,799.99 75” - $2,799.99 75” - $1,299.99 65” - $3,299.99 55” - $1,999.99 65” - $2,299.99 65” - $999.99 Row 3 - Cell 0 Row 3 - Cell 1 55” - $1,899.99 55” - $849.99 Row 4 - Cell 0 Row 4 - Cell 1 Row 4 - Cell 2 50” - $699.99 Row 5 - Cell 0 Row 5 - Cell 1 Row 5 - Cell 2 43” - $599.99

BRAVIA Theater: The Sound That Completes the Picture

(Image credit: Sony)

Sony also announced a new line of home audio products under the BRAVIA Theater name. Here's what you need to know and when you can purchase them. Having recently gotten hands-on with Sony’s ULT lineup, I am looking forward to when we get our review unit in.

BRAVIA Theater Bar 9 and BRAVIA Theater Bar 8 soundbars

BRAVIA Theater Quad surround sound system

BRAVIA Theater U neckband speaker

(Image credit: Sony)

All BRAVIA Theater products are designed to create an immersive cinematic sound experience at home, with Sony bringing its expertise from the film industry right to your living room. Imagine feeling like you're right in the middle of the action during a movie night, with crystal-clear dialogue and heart-pounding bass. That's the magic of BRAVIA Theater.

BRAVIA Theater products are built to seamlessly integrate with Sony's new BRAVIA TVs. With matching features and design, you can easily create a dream home theater setup. Plus, there are a variety of options to choose from, whether you want a powerful surround sound system for the ultimate movie experience or a personal neckband speaker for immersive listening on the go.

(Image credit: Sony)

Swipe to scroll horizontally BRAVIA Theater Quad BRAVIA Theater Bar 9 BRAVIA Theater Bar 8 BRAVIA Theater U $2,499.99 $1,399.99 $999.99 $299.99

Key features and specs

(Image credit: Sony)

BRAVIA Theater Bar 9 and BRAVIA Theater Bar 8 use 360 Spatial Sound Mapping technology to create a wide sound field without needing extra speakers.

to create a wide sound field without needing extra speakers. BRAVIA Theater Bar 9, BRAVIA Theater Bar 8, and BRAVIA Theater Quad are compatible with Sound Field Optimization , which automatically adjusts the speaker settings for the best sound in your room.

, which automatically adjusts the speaker settings for the best sound in your room. When connected to a compatible BRAVIA TV, Acoustic Center Sync combines the sound from the TV speakers and soundbar for a realistic cinema experience.

combines the sound from the TV speakers and soundbar for a realistic cinema experience. BRAVIA Theater home audio products are compatible with the new Voice Zoom 3 feature on 2024 BRAVIA TVs, which amplifies dialogue for easier listening.

feature on 2024 BRAVIA TVs, which amplifies dialogue for easier listening. BRAVIA Theater U is a neckband speaker that delivers immersive sound for personal listening.

that delivers immersive sound for personal listening. BRAVIA Theater Bar 9, Bar 8, and Quad support Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, and IMAX Enhanced for an immersive cinema experience.

for an immersive cinema experience. All BRAVIA Theater products support the latest video and gaming features, including 4K HDR and 8K HDR alongside Dolby Vision, HDMI 2.1, and PS5 exclusive features.

alongside Dolby Vision, HDMI 2.1, and PS5 exclusive features. BRAVIA Theater products also support wireless music streaming with Spotify Connect, Apple AirPlay 2, and Bluetooth.

Outlook

Having taken part in a recent demo showcasing the technology behind Sony’s home theater products, I'm sold that this lineup will turn any space into the cinema experience you’ve always dreamed of.

I will add that I was happy to see Sony create a lineup that covers a broad spectrum of budgets, which will allow for a very diverse consumer group to enjoy a home cinema experience at a price that works for them.

While you will have to pay more for the premium experience, that is to be expected from any product line, and not something we should hold Sony's feet to the flames over.

Overall, I've been impressed with Sony's new audio and visual solutions for home cinemas, and considering we live in a world where people are willing to spend $3,500 on the beta version of an AR/VR headset, we can at least bank on Sony to provide an experience that's complete and ready to go straight out of the box.